NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames.
3 questions facing Calgary Flames
Huberdeau's health, Wolf's play in net among concerns
© Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Huberdeau’s health
Jonathan Huberdeau had hip resurfacing surgery, ending his 2025-26 season early. The 33-year-old had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games and is expected to be healthy for the start of this season. Huberdeau has struggled to live up to lofty expectations since he was acquired from the Florida Panthers on July 22, 2022, and signed an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million average annual value) with the Flames two weeks later.
Huberdeau had 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games in his final season with Florida but has since been unable to get near that offensive output. Heading into his fifth season with the Flames, Huberdeau is hoping to make a bigger impact offensively, which could be determined by how his hip holds up throughout the season.
“I think Jonathan Huberdeau is going to be 100 percent,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said on July 1. “But it’s easy for me to say that now until we see Jonathan back here in games, but that’s the plan. I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on him, but we do feel that he’s going to be back. We’ll have to wait and see when it comes to camp and how he’s feeling and just as long as everybody is healthy going into the season.”
2. Can Simon Nemec be their No. 1 defenseman?
Calgary acquired the 22-year-old from the New Jersey Devils on June 23 and signed him to a five-year, $36.25 million contract ($7.25 million AAV) as a restricted free agent on July 6. Nemec was selected by New Jersey with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and had 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 68 games with the Devils last season. He is expected to get more ice time with the Flames after playing behind Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes. Nemec had two power-play points (one goal, one assists), last season and will likely get more of an opportunity with the man-advantage.
“If you see that (defense) corps, I think it’s pretty good. I think it’s going to be great competition for me and the other players,” Nemec said. “I feel confident to play a lot of minutes and be one of the leaders of the team. That’s going to be my goal for next season.”
3. Can Dustin Wolf have a strong season?
The 25-year-old goalie was a big reason Calgary nearly qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25, but his numbers dipped last season and the Flames dropped near the bottom of the Pacific Division. The Flames are invested in Wolf, who they selected in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He is entering the first of a seven-year, $52.5 million contract ($7.5 million AAV) he signed Sept. 9, 2025. Wolf developed into Calgary’s starting goalie after three full seasons in the American Hockey League, and his play will go a long way in determining how competitive the Flames will be this season. If Wolf can play the way he did in his rookie season (29-16-8, 2.64 goals against average, .910 save percentage in 2024-25), the Flames should be able to compete with an up-and-coming roster. He was 23-29-3 with a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage in 57 games (55 starts) last season.
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