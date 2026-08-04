3 questions facing Calgary Flames

1. Huberdeau’s health

Jonathan Huberdeau had hip resurfacing surgery, ending his 2025-26 season early. The 33-year-old had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games and is expected to be healthy for the start of this season. Huberdeau has struggled to live up to lofty expectations since he was acquired from the Florida Panthers on July 22, 2022, and signed an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million average annual value) with the Flames two weeks later.

Huberdeau had 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games in his final season with Florida but has since been unable to get near that offensive output. Heading into his fifth season with the Flames, Huberdeau is hoping to make a bigger impact offensively, which could be determined by how his hip holds up throughout the season.

“I think Jonathan Huberdeau is going to be 100 percent,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said on July 1. “But it’s easy for me to say that now until we see Jonathan back here in games, but that’s the plan. I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on him, but we do feel that he’s going to be back. We’ll have to wait and see when it comes to camp and how he’s feeling and just as long as everybody is healthy going into the season.”