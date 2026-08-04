Reilly shares Stanley Cup with brothers, local fire company

Hurricanes defenseman takes trophy around Minnesota to celebrate championship

Mike Reilly SWS

© Philip Pritchard

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Mike Reilly is going bottoms up with the Stanley Cup in Minnesota.

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman shared a drink with his brothers, Connor and Ryan, during his day with the Stanley Cup on Sunday.

The three Reilly brothers played college hockey together at the University of Minnesota, making history as the first trio of brothers to play for the Gophers.

Reilly also took the Cup to visit the Excelsior Fire Department.

In 2024, Reilly underwent a heart procedure while he was with the New York Islanders after a previously undiagnosed heart condition was discovered during concussion testing.

He made a full recovery and played 42 games with the Hurricanes this past season on his way to the Stanley Cup championship.

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