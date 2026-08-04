Venezuela families appreciate support of hockey community at LATAM Cup

The 13-year-old center was performing well at the tournament, with eight assists as of Tuesday, but he couldn’t help thinking about relatives who are still suffering after deadly earthquakes that rocked his familial homeland in June.

“I really want to represent my country and tradition,” said Justin, who lives in Coral Springs and has a grandmother and other relatives in Venezuela. “With everything that everyone in Venezuela has experienced with the earthquakes and everything, I just want to represent my country.”

The LATAM Cup is helping victims of the earthquakes that claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people by collecting canned goods, clothing and other items throughout the tournament to send to the devastated Latin American country.

“That means a lot to me,” Justin said. “The entire tournament is coming together to help this one country that experienced really bad earthquakes, and that means a lot to me and my family.”