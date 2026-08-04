As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Calgary Flames players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2026-27
Coronato, Gridin players to watch after Nemec, Parekh
© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Simon Nemec, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 190
Nemec, who was acquired by the Flames from the New Jersey Devils this offseason, was one of three 22-or-younger defensemen with at least 10 goals (11 in 68 games) and 100 blocks (104) last season; the others were Matthew Schaefer and Lane Hutson. The Flames are the only team with two defensemen (Nemec, Zayne Parekh) and one goalie (Dustin Wolf) among the top 75 of the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats. Nemec, who was one of six defensemen to have a hat trick last season, is a potential breakout candidate attainable in the late rounds of most fantasy drafts.
NHL.com point projection: 40
2. Zayne Parekh, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 221
Parekh, the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had back-to-back 33-goal seasons as a defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League (2023-24 to 2024-25) and has the potential to emerge as an upper-echelon fantasy defenseman in the years ahead. Six of Parekh’s nine points in 37 games last season came on the power play, and the 20-year-old should compete with Nemec for a spot on the first man-advantage unit. Parekh, like Nemec (No. 2 pick in 2022 NHL Draft), is a breakout candidate who can take on an expanded role after MacKenzie Weegar (to Utah Mammoth) and Rasmus Andersson (to Vegas Golden Knights) were traded last season.
NHL.com point projection: 35
3. Matt Coronato, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 234
Coronato led the Flames in points (45) last season and is the only Calgary player with at least 45 points and 15 power-play points in each of the past two seasons (career-high 47 points, 17 power-play points in 2024-25). Coronato, 23, finished last season on a six-game point streak and is coming off his highest shots on goal total (led Flames with 197). Coronato is a sleeper candidate who is attainable in the late rounds of most fantasy drafts or as a waiver wire pickup.
NHL.com point projection: 53
4. Matvei Gridin, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 235
Gridin, the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is another one of the Flames’ young building blocks, giving them five players among the fantasy top 100 rankings for keeper and dynasty leagues. When he became a regular member of Calgary’s lineup from Jan. 17 to the end of the season, Gridin was among the team’s leaders in assists (14; tied with Coronato for lead), points (19 in 33 games; tied for second) and power-play points (seven; tied with Coronato, Morgan Frost for lead) over that span. Gridin, who’s only 20 years old, is a breakout candidate with the ceiling of leading the Flames in points as early as this season.
NHL.com point projection: 46
5. Dustin Wolf, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 250
Wolf, who was the runner-up for the Calder Trophy in 2024-25 (behind winner Lane Hutson) is tied for 12th in the NHL in wins (52) over his first two full NHL seasons combined (2024-25, 2025-26). Although Wolf took a step back in save percentage last season (.899) compared to his rookie campaign (.910 in 2024-25), he has combined for five shutouts over the past two seasons and ranked seventh in 5-on-5 save percentage during the 2024-25 season (.919; minimum 40 games). The 25-year-old has already been a workhorse in the NHL (57 games last season; tied for fifth) and is a fantasy bounce-back candidate to monitor late in drafts.
NHL.com win projection: 20
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Other CGY players on preseason draft lists:
Bounce-back candidate: Jonathan Huberdeau, F (point projection: 48)
Sleeper candidate: Morgan Frost, F (point projection: 47)
Deep sleepers: Ryan Strome, F (point projection: 45); Joel Farabee, F (point projection: 42); Mikael Backlund, F (point projection: 41)
Player to watch in keeper/dynasty leagues: Arsenii Sergeev, G
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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