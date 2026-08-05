Ovechkin motivated by shot to win Stanley Cup again with Capitals

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Also known as "The Hockey Maven," Fischler shares his insight and humor with readers every Wednesday. With Alex Ovechkin deciding to play a 22nd season with the Washington Capitals, the forward’s latest challenge has inspired fascination and commendation throughout the hockey world.

"I'm back!"

Those two short but very convincing words tell you that Alex Ovechkin means business when the Washington Capitals captain says he'll be shooting for a second Stanley Cup championship.

"Hockey fans around North America and the world look forward to watching one more season of Alex," TNT’s lead play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert said in an email. "With each and every goal he scores, he celebrates like he's still a 20-year-old rookie."

And when the forward, who turns 41 on Sept. 17, says his team beefed up in the offseason to return as a genuine postseason threat, it should be taken seriously.

"We added Jordan Kyrou, Alex Tuch and Boone Jenner up front," said Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leader with 929 goals. "Plus, we have Vincent Desharnais on defense. Look at our roster -- we have a Stanley Cup contender.

"I know I can still play. I know I still can bring energy to the locker room and energy on the ice."

Ovechkin doesn't mean maybe either, especially after signing a one-year contract on July 2. He will receive $1 million in salary, a $4.75 million games-played bonus (10 games) and a $3.25 million signing bonus. The contract carries an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The man who signs his checks agrees that his ace made the right move at the right time.

"Ovie has maintained two constants," Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said. “His love for the game and his relentless drive to win."