Ovechkin motivated by shot to win Stanley Cup again with Capitals

NHL’s all-time goals leader turns 41 next month, hunger reminiscent of Boucher’s comeback with Rangers

Ovechkin with Cup for Fischler Aug 5 26

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Also known as "The Hockey Maven," Fischler shares his insight and humor with readers every Wednesday. With Alex Ovechkin deciding to play a 22nd season with the Washington Capitals, the forward’s latest challenge has inspired fascination and commendation throughout the hockey world.

"I'm back!"

Those two short but very convincing words tell you that Alex Ovechkin means business when the Washington Capitals captain says he'll be shooting for a second Stanley Cup championship.

"Hockey fans around North America and the world look forward to watching one more season of Alex," TNT’s lead play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert said in an email. "With each and every goal he scores, he celebrates like he's still a 20-year-old rookie."

And when the forward, who turns 41 on Sept. 17, says his team beefed up in the offseason to return as a genuine postseason threat, it should be taken seriously.

"We added Jordan Kyrou, Alex Tuch and Boone Jenner up front," said Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leader with 929 goals. "Plus, we have Vincent Desharnais on defense. Look at our roster -- we have a Stanley Cup contender.

"I know I can still play. I know I still can bring energy to the locker room and energy on the ice."

Ovechkin doesn't mean maybe either, especially after signing a one-year contract on July 2. He will receive $1 million in salary, a $4.75 million games-played bonus (10 games) and a $3.25 million signing bonus. The contract carries an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The man who signs his checks agrees that his ace made the right move at the right time.

"Ovie has maintained two constants," Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said. “His love for the game and his relentless drive to win."

PHI@WSH: Ovechkin buries loose puck, earns 20th 30-goal season

Those who know Ovechkin best, such as former teammate John Carlson, believe he’s not ready for retirement.

"He's been an amazing player in this league for so long," said the defenseman, who signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 1 and won the Cup with Ovechkin in 2018. "It's incredible what he's been able to accomplish."

In addition to have played for a Stanley Cup winner, Ovechkin has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie (2006), the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s leading scorer (2008), the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the leader in goals nine times (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player three times (2008, 2009, 2013), the Ted Lindsay Award twice as the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players’ Association (2009, 2010) and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (2018).

No other player can make that statement.

Seasoned NHL observers such as Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff believe the sky's still the limit for Ovechkin.

"Ovechkin defies Father Time when it comes to being an impact player," Cheveldayoff said in an email. "He's like Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr and Sidney Crosby."

Washington (43-30-9) missed the playoffs last season, but Ovechkin led the team with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) and played each of its 82 games.

"What's truly amazing," Cheveldayoff said, “is that Ovie passionately loves the game so much that he's able to physically push himself to those highest levels."

Indeed, his magic touch not only has enveloped the hockey community over the years, but America's capital city and its vast environs as well.

"Having the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history and the most important player in our club's history return means so much to our organization, our fans and our city,” Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said.

Many years ago, motivation was also a factor for Frank Boucher, who retired as an NHL star during the 1937-38 season and became New York Rangers coach the following campaign. The Hockey Hall of Fame center returned to the ice for a 15-game comeback five years later during the 1943-44 season. He was 42, just slightly older than Ovechkin is today.

"I was motivated out of desperation," Boucher wrote in his autobiography "When The Rangers Were Young."​

Frank Boucher for Fischler Aug 5 26

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios

His wartime-ravaged roster forced him to use 32 players that season. In need of more assistance, the coach made a comeback.

"I got four goals and ten assists in fifteen games," Boucher recalled. "I outscored 19 other players we tried that season. It was remarkable for me at my age."

Same goes for Ovechkin.

"It's been remarkable to watch Alex's record-breaking career," Albert said, "especially over the last two seasons."

Leonsis certainly agrees.

“Alex has defined excellence and set a standard. … "We're thrilled to have him write the next chapter in his remarkable career.”

Latest News

3 questions facing Carolina Hurricanes

Inside look at Carolina Hurricanes

Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes

NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2026-27

Venezuela families appreciate support of hockey community at LATAM Cup

Reilly shares Stanley Cup with brothers, local fire company

Celebrini, Smith run 'Rocky' steps in social media video

Burcar using versatility to make impact for 2027 NHL Draft

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings for 2026-27

Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2026-27

3 questions facing Calgary Flames

Inside look at Calgary Flames

NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Calgary Flames

Top prospects for Calgary Flames

DuPont, projected No. 1 pick in 2027 NHL Draft, gearing up for NCAA hockey