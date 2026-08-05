Inside look at Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes’ celebration of their first Stanley Cup championship since 2006 was just getting started when they began thinking about what they needed to do to win the Cup again this season.

It wasn’t that the Hurricanes didn’t appreciate what they had just achieved. Their clinching 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final was the culmination of an eight-season journey that began when Rod Brind’Amour was named coach in 2018.

After all the work they put in to finally get their hands on the Cup, though, they were far from satisfied.

“I don't think anybody loses their excitement for the game after they win,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “If anything, it's so much fun, people want to do it again. They know how great it was and I think everybody's going to come back fired up to try and repeat, and knowing that everybody's going to be coming after us next year and seeing us as the team to beat.

“So, every game we play is going to be that much harder than it was last year.”