Travel Day: Embracing The Road

"We did our job. We won at home and now they're going to try and do theirs. So we've got to go in and make it hard on them."

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business on home ice and have flown north to the Garden State with the best thing they could have in their bags... a 2-0 series lead.

Game 1 was a dominant effort with little left to refine, but Game 2's start gave the group at least one area to clean up.

An uncommon lack of sharpness allowed the Devils to establish their first and only lead of the two-game set. Ultimately, it was a small segment of play that the Canes were able to recover from, but nearly two full days later, it still sits fresh and serves as something the team will be aiming to rectify for Friday's Game 3.

“I don’t think we got enough forecheck going at the start. We were making a couple of turnovers at the blue line and breakouts weren’t as clean as they needed to be," Game 2 star Jordan Martinook reasoned. "Look at Game 1, every puck we had, it was in on them. We were physical on the forecheck and that’s kind of what dictated the start to that game. I thought Game 2 it was too many turnovers and you give them life. That’s something that you don’t want to do.”

At the same time, New Jersey deserves credit for their ability to take advantage of Carolina's sloppy start.

"They had a couple of good shifts there. They hemmed us in, my line especially, and they scored right after. That’s the kind of road start we want, for sure," Jordan Staal said, before laying out the keys for his team tomorrow. "It’s getting in on them, creating some havoc, and all the things we do well. It starts with having the puck and playing in their end.”

Going On The Road... Overwhelming Or Overblown?

As the series shifts to the Prudential Center, a bulk of the discussion within the Canes' locker room today surrounded how much changes when you're on the other side of the coin.

There are the obvious items, such as not having the last change, not having a building full of loyal supporters, etc., but is it really that different, or is it all exaggerated? That depends on who you ask.

“I think (it's overdone)," Staal answered. "It’s a different feel of trying to quiet the crowd and sneaking a game out... [but] in reality, it’s a hockey game."

A veteran of 71 road playoff games throughout his 19-year NHL career, Staal shared that one of the biggest lessons he's learned about being a visitor this time of year is to try and limit the number of times the game swings against you.

"You’ve got to do a better job of slowing down momentum on the road. You’ve got to be sure to quiet them down, slow them down again, and not let them gain any momentum. I think that’s the biggest thing...”

As for Martinook, he acknowledged that going on the road can be challenging, before once again leaning on the importance of a good start.

“As a road team, if you can go in and put your game on ‘em and make them feel nervous at home, then you’re doing your job," the alternate captain said. "You just want to play as simple as you can and try and put our game on them as much as you can.”

Plus, the Canes know New Jersey will not only have an added layer of desperation, but they'll also be trying to return the favor of being a winning host.

“We did our job. We won at home and now they’re going to try and do theirs. So we’ve got to go in and make it hard on them. Everything that we did to make us successful here, you’ve just got to take it in there, try and take the crowd out of it, and do all of those things that help you win on the road.”

Stick With What Works...

As for today's practice at Lenovo Center, it was business as usual for Rod Brind'Amour's team. Full attendance, no changes.

Brind'Amour said after the skate that the team will "more than likely" stick with the same lineup that earned them victories in Game 1 and Game 2, for Game 3, including the potential of going back to Frederik Andersen for a third consecutive outing. Citing the extra buffer day between games as another reason to have less concern, the veteran backstop has been outstanding (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .960 SV%) thus far in the series.

The team will morning skate in Newark at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, before the late 8 p.m. ET puck drop.

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov (Jost)

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Carrier - Roslovic - Robinson - Jankowski

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Nikishin - Stillman

Goaltenders

Andersen | Kochetkov | Khazheyev

