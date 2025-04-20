Recap: Stankoven Strikes Twice As Canes Take Game 1

"It was a good all-around effort, all the way through, from Freddie all the way up to forward."

RECAP

© Cato Cataldo / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Logan Stankoven's two goals and Frederik Andersen's 23 saves, the Carolina Hurricanes overwhelmed the New Jersey Devils for a 4-1 victory in Game 1 of their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff series.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | PLAYOFF TICKETS | PLAYOFF HUB

An already electric Lenovo Center didn't have to wait long to erupt after puck drop, with Jalen Chatfield's wrister from range sneaking through Jacob Markstrom for a 1-0 Canes lead just 2:24 into the contest. Despite that goal ending the scoring for the period, the Canes were dominant with 17 shots to New Jersey's five.

Carolina continued to carry play into the second stanza and built its lead to three, thanks to two tallies in five minutes from Stankoven. His first, at 6:37, saw him put away a loose puck in front after Jordan Martinook set it free on the forecheck. The rookie then doubled down at 13:08 with a power play laser from the right circle, converting a perfect seam pass from Taylor Hall.

Nico Hischier got New Jersey on the board before the end of the second, but the Devils found no further luck on the scoreboard in the final 20, and an Andrei Svechnikov empty-netter with 2:28 to go sealed the win for the Canes.

Andersen picked up his 39th career playoff victory, and 12th in 20 games with Carolina, in Game 1.

NJD at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Logan Stankoven's two tallies marked his second career multi-goal playoff game. The rookie is the second player in franchise history to score twice in his first postseason appearance with the club, joining Andrei Svechnikov (2019).
  • Taylor Hall (2A) became the fifth player in franchise history with two assists in his first playoff game with the club, joining Brent Burns (2023), Lucas Wallmark (2019), John Cullen (1991) and Sylvain Cote (1987).
  • Jaccob Slavin skated in his 72nd career playoff contest, tying Rod Brind'Amour for the third most in franchise history. The only players to play in more contests for the franchise are teammates Sebastian Aho (74 GP) and Jordan Staal (74 GP).
  • Slavin also became the second player in franchise history to record 30 career playoff assists, joining Sebastian Aho (43).
  • Carolina went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in Game 1, putting up another perfect performance after recording a league-leading 52 games without a power-play goal against during the regular season.
  • The Hurricanes fired 45 shots on net in Game 1, tying the third-most SOG in a non-overtime playoff game in franchise history. The benchmark stands at 46 shots, achieved on May 5, 2002 against Montreal and April 21, 2009 against New Jersey.
  • Per ESPN Stats & Info, Carolina's 38-13 (+25) shot advantage at the end of the second period was the most through the first 40 minutes of a playoff game in franchise history.
  • Carolina has now posted wins in nine series-opening games since the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is tied with Boston and Colorado for the most among NHL teams in that span.

They Said It...

Jordan Staal describing the victory...

"Everything kind of went. The power play got one, the penalty kill was good, the five-on-five was great, obviously. We came out strong. It was a good all-around effort, all the way through, from Freddie all the way up to forward."

Jalen Chatfield walking the media through his series-opening goal...

"We called that play. We run it a lot. Getting pucks on net. We did a good job of getting in front and causing chaos. I don't know if he could see it or not, I haven't watched the replay, but get pucks on net and good things happen."

Logan Stankoven when asked if he feels like he's built to be a big-time performer...

"I love playing in the big games and meaningful hockey. I'm motivated to try and contribute in any way possible. It's always a nice feeling to get on the scoresheet."

Jordan Staal on Logan Stankoven...

"He's got a little more skill than me and (Jordan Martinook), obviously. He can put the puck in the net. He's a good little player. He finds holes, has good speed and can shoot pucks. He's just getting warmed up... He's a smart player too. He's in good spots, he helps when he can and he pressures the puck well. He's caught on pretty quick. I've been playing this system for a long time, so it's kind of ingrained in me, but he's caught on pretty quick and he's played some good hockey."

Frederik Andersen when asked about not having an overly busy day, but needing to be good during New Jersey's third period push...

"You never really know what a game is going to bring you. You just have to stay ready for the next shot. Try to stay in the moment and stay present. I'm not thinking about what the score is or what's going on in the game too much, I'm just trying to react to what's in front of you and focusing on the next shot."

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the win...

"For us to win, we're going to need 20 guys chipping in, after the game, saying that they contributed in some way, somehow. I think that's what we got tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour showing love to the Lenovo Center crowd...

"When we get to our game, it looks like we can certainly frustrate teams, if we're going. I think this building, with the crowd the way it is, I've got to give them a lot of props, because that is a big deal when you get that momentum going. You feel that energy. I just think we were ready to go. The first goal is huge to settle everything and just allows you to kind of stay the course."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday and will return to action for Game 2 on Tuesday night at Lenovo Center.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 22 | Round 1, Game 2 vs. New Jersey | 6 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NJD

Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NJD

Jarvis, Aho Named Carolina PHWA Award Winners

Playoff Quotebook: Ready For Action

Quotebook: Nikishin's First Practice In Carolina

Brent Burns Named Chiasson Award Winner

Canes Recall Khazheyev From Chicago

Hurricanes Announce Game 1 Promotions

Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Devils

Canes Assign Brind'Amour, Nadeau, Morrow and Fensore To Chicago

Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Game 82

After The Storm: Brind'Amour & Fensore's Debut

Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Ottawa

Preview: April 17 at Ottawa

Recap: 'Shorthanded' Canes Held Off By Habs

Nadeau Named To AHL All-Rookie Team

Projected Lineup: April 16 at Montreal