Recap: Stankoven Strikes Twice As Canes Take Game 1

They Said It...

Jordan Staal describing the victory...

"Everything kind of went. The power play got one, the penalty kill was good, the five-on-five was great, obviously. We came out strong. It was a good all-around effort, all the way through, from Freddie all the way up to forward."

Jalen Chatfield walking the media through his series-opening goal...

"We called that play. We run it a lot. Getting pucks on net. We did a good job of getting in front and causing chaos. I don't know if he could see it or not, I haven't watched the replay, but get pucks on net and good things happen."

Logan Stankoven when asked if he feels like he's built to be a big-time performer...

"I love playing in the big games and meaningful hockey. I'm motivated to try and contribute in any way possible. It's always a nice feeling to get on the scoresheet."

Jordan Staal on Logan Stankoven...

"He's got a little more skill than me and (Jordan Martinook), obviously. He can put the puck in the net. He's a good little player. He finds holes, has good speed and can shoot pucks. He's just getting warmed up... He's a smart player too. He's in good spots, he helps when he can and he pressures the puck well. He's caught on pretty quick. I've been playing this system for a long time, so it's kind of ingrained in me, but he's caught on pretty quick and he's played some good hockey."

Frederik Andersen when asked about not having an overly busy day, but needing to be good during New Jersey's third period push...

"You never really know what a game is going to bring you. You just have to stay ready for the next shot. Try to stay in the moment and stay present. I'm not thinking about what the score is or what's going on in the game too much, I'm just trying to react to what's in front of you and focusing on the next shot."

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the win...

"For us to win, we're going to need 20 guys chipping in, after the game, saying that they contributed in some way, somehow. I think that's what we got tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour showing love to the Lenovo Center crowd...

"When we get to our game, it looks like we can certainly frustrate teams, if we're going. I think this building, with the crowd the way it is, I've got to give them a lot of props, because that is a big deal when you get that momentum going. You feel that energy. I just think we were ready to go. The first goal is huge to settle everything and just allows you to kind of stay the course."