Recap: Stankoven Strikes Twice As Canes Take Game 1

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by Logan Stankoven's two goals and Frederik Andersen's 23 saves, the Carolina Hurricanes overwhelmed the New Jersey Devils for a 4-1 victory in Game 1 of their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff series.
An already electric Lenovo Center didn't have to wait long to erupt after puck drop, with Jalen Chatfield's wrister from range sneaking through Jacob Markstrom for a 1-0 Canes lead just 2:24 into the contest. Despite that goal ending the scoring for the period, the Canes were dominant with 17 shots to New Jersey's five.
Carolina continued to carry play into the second stanza and built its lead to three, thanks to two tallies in five minutes from Stankoven. His first, at 6:37, saw him put away a loose puck in front after Jordan Martinook set it free on the forecheck. The rookie then doubled down at 13:08 with a power play laser from the right circle, converting a perfect seam pass from Taylor Hall.
Nico Hischier got New Jersey on the board before the end of the second, but the Devils found no further luck on the scoreboard in the final 20, and an Andrei Svechnikov empty-netter with 2:28 to go sealed the win for the Canes.
Andersen picked up his 39th career playoff victory, and 12th in 20 games with Carolina, in Game 1.