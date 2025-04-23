Recap: Andersen, Martinook Spark Canes' Game 2 Win

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the start...

"They were on their game and we weren't. I didn't think we were sharp at the start and it was obvious. There were a couple of turnovers, a couple of plays that we don't normally make, just throwing it to them. We can't give teams those kinds of opportunities and they cashed in early. I think we were fortunate to get out of the first period only one down. The guys kind of picked it up, but I didn't love our start."

Jordan Martinook discussing the team's start and their response...

"The first seven minutes, it was not what we needed it to be. Then, after that, I felt like we started building the game. You've got to give it to Freddie. He made some unbelievable saves, especially in the third period when they were pushing. I think there were three I can think of off the top of my head, that you just have to tip your cap to him because he was unbelievable tonight. If you don't have those saves, obviously it's a different game. I feel like we tightened up, but whenever we had a lull or a lapse, he was there to shut the door."

Shayne Gostisbehere on Frederik Andersen...

"He's superb. There's no other word for it..."

Frederik Andersen showing love to his teammates...

"It's just fun to play. This team is just inspiring. I think the biggest description I can use is to really see how hard they play for each other, especially when we're on the penalty kill. Everyone's out there to get through the next play, whether it's blocking a shot or going down and scoring. It's fun to help each other out. When something goes wrong, the next guy's ready to step up."

Frederik Andersen answering how he remains so calm when facing New Jersey's pushes...

"The biggest thing for a goalie, but any player, is to focus on what's in front of you and the next shift or the next chance against. I try to be in that moment and do your best. Trust that your ability is good enough to lead to success."

Rod Brind'Amour on Jordan Martinook's monster game...

"I can't think of enough good things to say about that game. It might have been his most impactful game as a Hurricane, and he's had a bunch, especially in big moments. The goal is huge and if you keep watching, there's tons of blocked shots. The play at the end of the game, that's a special play for the empty netter. He was all over this game for us."

Jordan Martinook elaborating on his night...

"I love playoffs. I feel like it brings out the best in me. I love the motion, the energy, the games. It's the funnest time of year for the reason... You're doing anything you can to try and help your team win. If that's scoring, blocking shots, or getting pucks out, it's all the little things that you try to do to win at this time of year. Obviously, I'm thrilled to chip in offensively and help this team that way. I'm going to do anything I can to help this team win and keep this thing going."

Shayne Gostisbehere as the series shifts to the road...

"Obviously, we're going on the road and they've got the last change. Some teams take that extra step [at home]. We're not going to sit back. They know what kind of team we are. They know what kind of team they are."