Recap: Andersen, Martinook Spark Canes' Game 2 Win

Carolina takes 2-0 first-round series lead

RECAP

© NHLI via Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes conceded early but roared back in Game 2, riding two points from Jordan Martinook and 25 saves from Frederik Andersen to a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Carolina now leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

A quick strike gave Carolina an early lead in Game 1, but in Game 2, it was New Jersey finding twine first as Jesper Bratt put away a rebound at 3:51. But a quick reset at the intermission helped the home club find its legs, and 2:57 into the second stanza, Shayne Gostisbehere tucked his own rebound upstairs on Jacob Markstrom to level the score.

Gostisbehere's goal opened up the offensive floodgates for the Canes, and just under three minutes later, Martinook struck shorthanded for the eventual game-winning goal. The Canes' alternate captain wired a wrister off the rush that found the far-side top corner on Markstrom.

Each team got a power play apiece in the third, but neither was able to further impact the scoreboard. New Jersey mounted a final push late, but Seth Jarvis tucked an empty-netter - thanks in large part to a sterling setup by Martinook - to put Carolina's second straight win on ice.

Andersen picked up his 40th career playoff win and has now stopped 48 of 50 shots through two games this postseason.

NJD at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Frederik Andersen made 25 saves and became the fifth active goaltender to reach 40 career playoff wins, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (92), Andrei Vasilevskiy (66), Jonathan Quick (49) and Sergei Bobrovsky (45).
  • Jordan Martinook's goal came while shorthanded, helping him join Sebastian Aho as the only other player in franchise history with multiple shorthanded goals in his playoff career. Martinook now has 13 points (4G, 9A) in seven career playoff games against the Devils.
  • Sebastian Aho recorded his 44th career playoff assist and tied Teemu Selanne (44) for the sixth most by a Finnish player in NHL history. The only active Finnish players with as many are Mikko Rantanen (67) and Miro Heiskanen (45).
  • Seth Jarvis' empty-netter marked the 14th playoff goal of his career, moving him into a tie with Sebastian Aho for the most by a 23-or-younger player in franchise history. Overall, Jarvis' 14 postseason tallies are tied with Ron Francis for seventh on the franchise's playoff goal-scoring list.
  • Jackson Blake posted his first career playoff point with an assist on Shayne Gostisbehere's second-period strike. The rookie's 34 points in 80 games ranked 10th among NHL rookies during the regular season.
  • Jaccob Slavin laced up for his 73rd career postseason appearance in Game 2, passing Rod Brind'Amour for the third-most playoff games played in franchise history. Slavin leads all franchise defensemen with 37 career playoff points and ranks 10th among all NHL blueliners in both assists and points in the playoffs since 2018-19.
  • Carolina has now posted 10 shorthanded goals in the playoffs since 2018-19, passing the New York Rangers for the most among all NHL clubs in that span.
  • Tuesday's win marked the fifth straight postseason in which the Hurricanes have taken a 2-0 series lead in the first round. Carolina is now 11-0-0 all-time in Game 2 of a series in which they won Game 1.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the start...

"They were on their game and we weren't. I didn't think we were sharp at the start and it was obvious. There were a couple of turnovers, a couple of plays that we don't normally make, just throwing it to them. We can't give teams those kinds of opportunities and they cashed in early. I think we were fortunate to get out of the first period only one down. The guys kind of picked it up, but I didn't love our start."

Jordan Martinook discussing the team's start and their response...

"The first seven minutes, it was not what we needed it to be. Then, after that, I felt like we started building the game. You've got to give it to Freddie. He made some unbelievable saves, especially in the third period when they were pushing. I think there were three I can think of off the top of my head, that you just have to tip your cap to him because he was unbelievable tonight. If you don't have those saves, obviously it's a different game. I feel like we tightened up, but whenever we had a lull or a lapse, he was there to shut the door."

Shayne Gostisbehere on Frederik Andersen...

"He's superb. There's no other word for it..."

Frederik Andersen showing love to his teammates...

"It's just fun to play. This team is just inspiring. I think the biggest description I can use is to really see how hard they play for each other, especially when we're on the penalty kill. Everyone's out there to get through the next play, whether it's blocking a shot or going down and scoring. It's fun to help each other out. When something goes wrong, the next guy's ready to step up."

Frederik Andersen answering how he remains so calm when facing New Jersey's pushes...

"The biggest thing for a goalie, but any player, is to focus on what's in front of you and the next shift or the next chance against. I try to be in that moment and do your best. Trust that your ability is good enough to lead to success."

Rod Brind'Amour on Jordan Martinook's monster game...

"I can't think of enough good things to say about that game. It might have been his most impactful game as a Hurricane, and he's had a bunch, especially in big moments. The goal is huge and if you keep watching, there's tons of blocked shots. The play at the end of the game, that's a special play for the empty netter. He was all over this game for us."

Jordan Martinook elaborating on his night...

"I love playoffs. I feel like it brings out the best in me. I love the motion, the energy, the games. It's the funnest time of year for the reason... You're doing anything you can to try and help your team win. If that's scoring, blocking shots, or getting pucks out, it's all the little things that you try to do to win at this time of year. Obviously, I'm thrilled to chip in offensively and help this team that way. I'm going to do anything I can to help this team win and keep this thing going."

Shayne Gostisbehere as the series shifts to the road...

"Obviously, we're going on the road and they've got the last change. Some teams take that extra step [at home]. We're not going to sit back. They know what kind of team we are. They know what kind of team they are."

Shayne Gostisbehere Postgame Quotes

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday and Thursday before the series shifts to New Jersey for Friday's Game 3.

Next Game: Friday, April 25 | Round 1, Game 3 at New Jersey | 8 p.m. ET

Next Home Game (if necessary): Tuesday, April 29 | Round 1, Game 5 vs. New Jersey | Time TBD | Tickets | Parking

