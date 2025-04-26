Recap: Canes Drop Game 3 In Double Overtime

"We hung in there, but we were just hanging in there..."

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes fought back to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period, but a seeing-eye shot from Simon Nemec in the second overtime gave the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Carolina maintains a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.

The evening started with the Canes "on their heels" as New Jersey dominated possession and held the visitors to just four shots through the opening 20 minutes. Despite the limited offense, it looked as if the Canes were going to be able to make it to the break with an even score. Instead, Nico Hischier won a race in transition and slid one past Frederik Andersen with 3:49 left before the intermission.

Carolina's second period was much improved, outshooting the Devils 14-9, but they were still unable to dent Jacob Markstrom. A stellar glove stop from Andersen during the final stages of the frame kept it a one-goal game as the two sides went to the finish, allowing the series leaders to stay within striking distance.

Dawson Mercer eventually doubled the Devils’ lead early in the third, but thanks to Andersen’s game-saving stop in the second, the two-goal deficit was a manageable one for Rod Brind’Amour’s group.

A pair of power-play goals separated by 6:09 from Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho stunned the Newark crowd and forced the first overtime of the series.

Unfortunately, the first bonus session was one that the Canes had to hang on, as they were left to kill off penalties to both Brent Burns and Jordan Staal while being outshot 9-2. After the break, New Jersey pressed again, and Nemec snuck a shot through Andersen at 2:36 to give his team a win it desperately needed.

Andersen finished with 34 saves on 37 shots, allowing multiple goals in a game for just the first time this postseason.

Stats & Standouts

  • Seth Jarvis scored his 15th career playoff goal, surpassing Sebastian Aho for the most by a player under the age of 24 in franchise history.
  • Jarvis also surpassed Ron Francis for the fifth-most career playoff goals in franchise history, and with his sixth playoff power-play goal, passed Ray Whitney for the fifth-most playoff PPGs as a Hurricanes/Whalers player.
  • Sebastian Aho scored his third career game-tying goal in the final 10 minutes of a postseason game. Aho is the only player in franchise history with multiple such goals.
  • Aho's goal, also on the power play, tied Rod Brind'Amour for the second-most playoff PPG's in franchise history.
  • With Friday's result, Game 5 is now guaranteed to be played at Lenovo Center on Tuesday, April 29. While a time for that game has yet to be announced, tickets can be purchased here.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what he didn't love about his team's game...

"The start...the finish...there was a segment in there, I mean we did fight back to tie it up, there was about an eight-minute stretch where we were kind of good. The rest was not our game. There's a reason; they were good, so tip your hat to New Jersey. They did what they had to do, and we were just not very good."

Jordan Staal summarizing the effort...

“I don’t think we played a great game. Obviously, our special teams was great, really. It kind of gave us the opportunity to maybe win the game. But our five-on-five play was average to below average. You could feel it in overtime. A lot of the game, they did a good job of just putting it on us and playing good playoff hockey, and we weren’t on that mindframe.”

Rod Brind'Amour on another strong showing from Carolina's special teams...

"That was the good part of the game, but it was kind of all for naught. The kill did a great job there, sacrificing, blocking shots and doing what we had to do. Especially, I guess, in overtime, there were a couple of penalties there, which you don't usually see. We hung in there, but we were just hanging in there. That was basically what was going on tonight."

Jordan Staal with some praise for Frederik Andersen and rehashing what needs to be better....

“Freddie kept us in that game, really. Our special teams and Freddie really were kind of the difference in trying to squeak one out with a win. But really, there’s lots of things we could have been better at - five on five, forwards all the way down to the D, getting back to our forecheck. All of the stuff we do well, we didn’t do that great tonight.”

Rod Brind'Amour on Frederik Andersen's performance and the likelihood he stays in net for Game 4...

"Oh, he was great. He was great...we'll see how he feels tomorrow and have a chat about it, for sure."

Jalen Chatfield discussing the emotions of losing in a game like that...

“It sucks, but it’s hockey. We’ve all been here… Starting next game, we expect to come out better.”

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday before game action continues in the Garden State on Sunday.

Next Game: Sunday, April 27 | Round 1, Game 4 at New Jersey | 3:30 p.m. ET

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 29 | Round 1, Game 5 vs. New Jersey | Time TBD | Tickets | Parking

