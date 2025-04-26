Recap: Canes Drop Game 3 In Double Overtime

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes fought back to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period, but a seeing-eye shot from Simon Nemec in the second overtime gave the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Carolina maintains a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.

The evening started with the Canes "on their heels" as New Jersey dominated possession and held the visitors to just four shots through the opening 20 minutes. Despite the limited offense, it looked as if the Canes were going to be able to make it to the break with an even score. Instead, Nico Hischier won a race in transition and slid one past Frederik Andersen with 3:49 left before the intermission.

Carolina's second period was much improved, outshooting the Devils 14-9, but they were still unable to dent Jacob Markstrom. A stellar glove stop from Andersen during the final stages of the frame kept it a one-goal game as the two sides went to the finish, allowing the series leaders to stay within striking distance.

Dawson Mercer eventually doubled the Devils’ lead early in the third, but thanks to Andersen’s game-saving stop in the second, the two-goal deficit was a manageable one for Rod Brind’Amour’s group.

A pair of power-play goals separated by 6:09 from Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho stunned the Newark crowd and forced the first overtime of the series.

Unfortunately, the first bonus session was one that the Canes had to hang on, as they were left to kill off penalties to both Brent Burns and Jordan Staal while being outshot 9-2. After the break, New Jersey pressed again, and Nemec snuck a shot through Andersen at 2:36 to give his team a win it desperately needed.

Andersen finished with 34 saves on 37 shots, allowing multiple goals in a game for just the first time this postseason.