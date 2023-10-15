Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

ANAHEIM - Goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to make his 2023-24 season debut on Sunday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Raanta, who went 19-3-3 last season, grabs the reigns after Frederik Andersen earned his second win in as many tries last night in Los Angeles.

In front of the Canes' crease, it will be another game-time decision as to whether the team stays 12-6, or if they'll go back to the 11-7 setup that they used for the team's season-opener.

Brendan Lemieux drew in last night and scored after being the healthy scratch to start the campaign. Jalen Chatfield sat out after playing just 4:39 on Wednesday as the seventh defenseman.

Tonight's Projected Lineup

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux* - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - DeAngelo

Chatfield*

Goaltenders

Raanta

Andersen

(one of the skaters denoted with an asterisk will not play)