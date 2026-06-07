Canes 'Excited For The Challenge' As SCF Turns To Game 4

“We’re one shot away (in two games) from being 3-0. I think there’s a ton of positives..."

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© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - The latest installment of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final featured a little bit of everything. The fastest hat trick in Final history gave way to the quickest three goals by a team the tournament has ever seen — part of the league's second-ever four-goal comeback in a Cup Final contest.

And while the eventual double-overtime result didn't go the Carolina Hurricanes' way, their focus remains on the same thing it has throughout the playoffs: the next game.

“It’s playoff hockey. It’s part of the gig. It’s never easy, it’s never going to be easy, and we know that. We understand that," said Jordan Staal. "We’ve got a bigger hill to climb now, but we’re excited for the challenge and excited to keep playing hard and keep moving forward."

With that in mind, here's what stands out as a pivotal Game 4 beckons on Tuesday...

Fine Margins...

In another world, Shea Theodore’s shot slams into the end wall and harmlessly dies there, rather than following a cruel ricochet off some combination of Jordan Martinook and Brandon Bussi to find twine after 85 epic minutes of hockey on Saturday.

But in this world, that didn’t happen. And after a furious, second-of-its-kind four-goal comeback was undone by a bad bounce in overtime, the Canes were left to pick up the pieces of a second loss in three of the most unpredictable hockey games ever seen in the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s been three games that I haven’t really felt like I’ve (previously) been a part of,” said Martinook post-game. “We can tighten some things up and be a lot better, and I think we’re right there. It obviously sucks and hurts right now, but we’ll look at some things and see where we can improve, and come back Tuesday ready to try and even this up.”

I think we’re right there.

That sentiment contains varying levels of truth each time it's said, but it's hard to argue the case against it here. Three games of chaos could have produced the opposite result each time, and even though that chaos wasn’t kind to the Canes on Saturday, Martinook knows the hurdle his team faces is far from insurmountable. So, too, does his coach.

“We’re one shot away (in two games) from being 3-0. I think there’s a ton of positives,” said Rod Brind’Amour when meeting with the media on Sunday. “(Vegas is) a good team, they’ve got good players… We still could have found a way to have won (Game 3). I think there’s a ton of positives.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday, an opportunity to reclaim home-ice advantage and make the series a best-of-three awaits Carolina. On the other side, it's a chance to move to within one win of the Stanley Cup.

Fine margins, indeed.

“The games are tight. We’ve just got to keep pushing through. I think both teams understand how they need to play, and you’ve got to stick with it,” continued Brind’Amour. “We were doing a good job of that during the first half of (Game 3), and then we kind of made a couple mental errors, and those are what the other team’s waiting on, just like we are. We’re waiting on them to make their mistakes, then we capitalize. That’s kind of how the games (have been) going. You want to be as sharp as you can, because that’s the game right now. Whoever blinks is the one that gets scored on.”

Decisions, Decisions...

The million-dollar question for the next battle is, who gets the net?

Frederik Andersen had been a horse for the Canes through the first 15 games of their postseason, but for the first time, Brind'Amour and Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder elected to make a change during Game 3.

"There was no reason to leave Freddie in there the way that game was going," Brind'Amour told reporters post-game on Saturday, referencing the 4-0 hole his team had been in at the time of the swap. "(Bussi) gave us a little boost... He gave us a chance. (The overtime winner) is a tough break. I hate it for him, because he was playing great."

Bussi, in his first career appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, was great. Having to deny an already hat-trick-scoring Mitch Marner twice in the third period, including on a penalty shot just 4:04 into his relief appearance, the 27-year-old made the necessary stops to allow his team to pull off the historic charge from behind.

A well-deserved showing after going from an early-October waiver claim to playing a team-leading 39 games during the regular season, Bussi was a catalyst for the Canes' 113-point campaign, which led them to the top of the Eastern Conference.

But, now what?

Do you go back to Andersen, who got you to this point in the playoffs, or Bussi, who was sharp in his 18-for-19 45:26, with the only blemish being a tough-luck bounce?

"We'll make all the decisions after we practice tomorrow and see how (Andersen) is feeling," Brind'Amour answered today. "We haven't made any decisions on the lineup, so I can't tell you."

The Canes are scheduled to practice at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

On The Injury Front...

Brind'Amour had no update on forward Will Carrier today, who left last night's game after the second period due to an upper-body injury and did not return. "I'm hopeful he'll be fine," was the extent of the bench boss's remarks on the subject.

Should the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion be unavailable, the Canes could go a variety of directions. Nic Deslauriers and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both wait in the wings, each potentially bringing a different element. The option of going 11 forwards, as they did for over two periods last night after Carrier's departure, and seven defensemen, with Mike Reilly would not be completely out of the equation.

Would the team consider tapping into its American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, for a player?

Averaging just 10:08 per night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carrier has made the most of his minutes. His 79 skaters lead the Canes and rank third among all players this postseason.

What's Next?

Monday is scheduled to be a rare Stanley Cup Final practice day (3 p.m. ET) for the Canes. At this time, they are also scheduled to hold a morning skate before Tuesday's Game 4.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 9 | SCF, Game 4 at Vegas | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Watch Parties

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 11 | SCF, Game 5 vs. Vegas | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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