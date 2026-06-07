Canes 'Excited For The Challenge' As SCF Turns To Game 4

Fine Margins...

In another world, Shea Theodore’s shot slams into the end wall and harmlessly dies there, rather than following a cruel ricochet off some combination of Jordan Martinook and Brandon Bussi to find twine after 85 epic minutes of hockey on Saturday.

But in this world, that didn’t happen. And after a furious, second-of-its-kind four-goal comeback was undone by a bad bounce in overtime, the Canes were left to pick up the pieces of a second loss in three of the most unpredictable hockey games ever seen in the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s been three games that I haven’t really felt like I’ve (previously) been a part of,” said Martinook post-game. “We can tighten some things up and be a lot better, and I think we’re right there. It obviously sucks and hurts right now, but we’ll look at some things and see where we can improve, and come back Tuesday ready to try and even this up.”

I think we’re right there.

That sentiment contains varying levels of truth each time it's said, but it's hard to argue the case against it here. Three games of chaos could have produced the opposite result each time, and even though that chaos wasn’t kind to the Canes on Saturday, Martinook knows the hurdle his team faces is far from insurmountable. So, too, does his coach.

“We’re one shot away (in two games) from being 3-0. I think there’s a ton of positives,” said Rod Brind’Amour when meeting with the media on Sunday. “(Vegas is) a good team, they’ve got good players… We still could have found a way to have won (Game 3). I think there’s a ton of positives.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday, an opportunity to reclaim home-ice advantage and make the series a best-of-three awaits Carolina. On the other side, it's a chance to move to within one win of the Stanley Cup.

Fine margins, indeed.

“The games are tight. We’ve just got to keep pushing through. I think both teams understand how they need to play, and you’ve got to stick with it,” continued Brind’Amour. “We were doing a good job of that during the first half of (Game 3), and then we kind of made a couple mental errors, and those are what the other team’s waiting on, just like we are. We’re waiting on them to make their mistakes, then we capitalize. That’s kind of how the games (have been) going. You want to be as sharp as you can, because that’s the game right now. Whoever blinks is the one that gets scored on.”