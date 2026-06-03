Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 3

Jalen Chatfield on the team's day-after video session, following Game 1...

"We know we've got to be better, right? We didn't win the game last night, and there were some things we've got to clean up. I think that's what you need, especially this time of year. You've got to learn, you've got to adjust to it, and you've got to bring your best every night, because you want to win. You've got to win these games. For us, it's what you need. I took out of it some real positives. I'm sure everybody else did, and we know what we can do better to help us next game."

Taylor Hall on the Canes’ power play in Game 1...

“It's definitely something that we want to fix, and fix quickly. I don't think it was about turning down shots; it was more about execution, more about being a touch more patient in spots. We had some shots blocked and some shots that really didn't need to be taken at that time. You have two minutes… I know you want to be a shooter, but with the way they're killing, they're giving us room to move the puck around and create space. We have to do that obviously a lot better than we did last night.”

Rod Brind'Amour on understanding there will be ebbs and flows in the series...

"I think we knew that coming in, or knew it was going to be like this. There was no, 'We're going to be able to own any of the categories.' It's just not how it's going to go. The game played out exactly how we thought it would. We just didn't make enough plays, and we made a few too many that you can't make."

Sebastian Aho on mentally handling frustration...

“You prepare yourself to be ready for the next game. You just try to play the game, you try to do every right thing to be prepared tomorrow – rest today, recovery, all that. You go over last night's game, you have your routines… Tomorrow is a fresh new game, and you just go out there and do your best. Obviously, I know we have better in us, and we have to show it.”

Sean Walker on defensive adjustments the defensemen plan to make in Game 2...

“Execution-wise, we can do a better job of keeping up our speed [and] breaking out the puck. You look at most of their goals, they were scored from the inner slot there on quick plays, so that's something we'll be looking to shut down next game for sure.”

Rod Brind’Amour on his approach to video sessions following the two losses this postseason...

“You have to keep it real. I mean, there's some not very good things happening in the game last night, so we keep it real. That's the only way you're going to learn. I don’t think anyone said I tore into them – that’s not my style – but you have to learn. We have to get better, that is the bottom line.”