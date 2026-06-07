Recap: Canes' Historic Comeback Bid Foiled In Double Overtime

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes erased a four-goal deficit in the third period, but a tough bounce in the second overtime dealt them a 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.
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Keeping pace with the first two games of the series, Carolina was the more effective team to begin the night; however, Rod Brind'Amour's group wasn't able to get anything out of a penalty-free frame in terms of scoring.
That proved problematic because the middle stanza belonged to the hosts. Despite a pair of successful coaches' challenges by the Canes, the hosts struck for a quartet of goals in just 6:26 to completely take command of the contest.
Including a natural hat trick by Mitch Marner to conclude the run, the barrage ended Frederik Andersen's night with 12 saves on 16 shots, making way for Brandon Bussi's first career appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and his first action since Apr. 14.
Yet just like Game 2, the Canes were down, but not out.
After a Bussi penalty shot save on Marner, denying him what would have been his fourth goal of the night, the Canes counterpunched with the fastest three tallies in Stanley Cup Final history to make it a contest. In the blink of an eye, Jordan Martinook, Taylor Hall, and Jordan Staal went back-to-back-to-back in just 39 seconds to propel Carolina right back into things.
Stunning the T-Mobile Arena crowd, the Canes remained in pursuit of the equalizer, and with 1:42 remaining in regulation, they found it. A power-play goal courtesy of Andrei Svechnikov made more history for his team, making them the second team in NHL history — and the first in 50 years — to equalize from four goals down in the Stanley Cup Final.
Heading to overtime for the second straight contest, the two clubs traded blows for another 20 minutes, but to no avail. A two-way struggle that seemed destined to continue long into the night then ended abruptly 5:38 into its fifth period of play, as a Shea Theodore shot from the blue line caromed off the boards behind the net, then found Bussi's skate before trickling across the goal line to give Vegas a 2-1 lead in the series.
Bussi, to his credit, wrapped up the night with a sterling 18 saves on 19 shots to give his team a fighting chance in the late action.