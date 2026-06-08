Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 8

Jordan Martinook on his view of the overtime goal in Game 3...

“It sucked the way it ended… I think I've watched it about 100 times, and I've seen [the puck] coming at me, and I tried to touch it, and then right before [I could], it went up over my stick, and then obviously took that bounce. That's overtime – you're just trying to get pucks towards the net, and they got the bounce."

Nikolaj Ehlers on the tough Game 3 loss and regrouping before Game 4...

“I definitely think the extra day helps. I think whenever you lose a game, especially in the Final, it sucks. But we're down 2-1. We have to bounce back tomorrow. I think this team has been doing a great job bouncing back throughout the whole year, and we're ready for that tomorrow.”

Taylor Hall on whether the Canes have to make major adjustments before Game 4...

“No, I don't think it's major adjustments, but there's always a chess match that goes on within a series. Even though there's been three games, there's still some adjustments to be made on both sides. I'm sure [Vegas] is looking at videos saying the same thing, like, ‘This is how they came back,’ blah blah blah. Both teams, after last game, are probably a little bit unhappy, I'm guessing, with how it shook out. That was a tough bounce in OT and now we're down 2-1. Those margins for error are so slim that we really have to take care of everything.”

Jordan Staal on how no lead feels safe in this series...

“I think it's just two good teams finding ways to win games. They're not all going to be pretty; they’re not all going to be the same. No one feels safe out there because it’s just two good teams going at it. If we execute what we want to do, I think we’ll have a better chance of slowing them down and getting a win, but we have to do that and play our best.”

Seth Jarvis on looking ahead to the rest of the series...

“Just excited for the next opportunity. The first three games have been tight and tough games, so just excited for tomorrow and excited to hopefully even the series up.”

Rod Brind’Amour on if he has picked a Game 4 starting goalie...

“Yep, but might as well keep it quiet. It’s always a suspenseful thing around here that I have to hold onto. It seems to have taken on a life of its own, so I almost kind of enjoy it. But yes, it was a maintenance day for [Andersen, who did not practice].”

Jalen Chatfield on managing Vegas’ forecheck...

“To me, they've been checking all playoffs really well. They play a direct game. We know what they want to do. They want to get it behind the ‘D’ and yeah, they’re a little physical, but that's playoffs. It's nothing that we haven't faced throughout the year. So, as a team, we know how to handle it. We've got to handle it better, support each other, make the adjustments, and just understand what it takes to win.”

Logan Stankoven on playing away from home in the Stanley Cup Final...

“The fans and obviously the ice… everything feels a bit different being away from home. I think you can't focus on that stuff; you just have to go out there and lean on each other and stick together as a team. It’s great playing at home. You’ve got the fans on your side. Obviously here, it’s pretty loud too, but not really much of a difference.”