'Keeping The Belief' Led To Canes' Game 2 Comeback

RALEIGH, N.C. - To some, things may have felt bleak as Game 2's third period reached its middle stages inside Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Not the Carolina Hurricanes' bench, though.

Trailing by a pair and having their offense largely stifled since the end of the first period, escaping the suffocating grip of the Vegas Golden Knights appeared a tall task. Despite struggling to create chances, let alone dangerous ones, their optimism had yet to wane.

They knew they needed just one play. Some sort of spark.

With just under 12 minutes to go, a strong set of back-to-back shifts in the attacking end from the recently modified lines centered by Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal, including three decent chances, brought some life from the 18,700+ onlookers before a media timeout.

Then, coming out of the break, the fuse was officially lit.

A faceoff to the left of Vegas goaltender Carter Hart initially saw Logan Stankoven tossed, but in yet another example of his relentless work ethic, from the winger spot, he chased down a loose puck below the opposition's goal line. The 5-foot-8 bulldog stripped a much larger Golden Knights defenseman, Rasmus Andersson, worked back to the side of the net he'd come from, and got the bounce his group desperately needed.

"When you're down and out, I think you've just got to rely on hard work and being able to hunt pucks," Stankoven told the media post-game. "I just tried to hop off the draw there and take it to the net. I kind of got a bit lucky, it ramped up his stick and saw it go in. I was pretty excited."