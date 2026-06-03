Recap: Knights Outlast Canes In Game 1

"There were some good things that we had. The game is there. But we’ve got to be better..."

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes came out on the wrong side of a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday, falling 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

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Following a pregame ceremony that featured the Cup itself being brought out onto the ice, the Hurricanes started as though they intended to win it on the first shift of the first game. Nikolaj Ehlers needed just 25 seconds to open the scoring, ringing a wrister off the post and in during a 2-on-1 to send a sold-out Lenovo Center into hysterics. 

With their crowd behind them, the Canes built on their advantage 12 minutes later on another Ehlers breakaway, the Dane this time faking to his backhand and tucking his second of the night through the legs of Carter Hart. 

At that point, though, the tide began to turn somewhat. Vegas got a bounce off bodies in front of the net to halve the Canes' lead just 80 seconds after Ehlers had pushed it to two, then came out firing after the intermission with two goals in the first 4:35 of the second period to take the lead.

Playing from in front for the first time, the visitors began to assert their style with more success, but a mistake cost them their lead near the midway point of the contest; a failed clearing attempt found the stick of K'Andre Miller, who then dished to Jordan Staal for the equalizer, with the Canes' captain picking out the stick-side corner on Hart.

That deadlock lasted the remainder of the frame, but just 1:21 beyond the second intermission, as Vegas regained its lead early in the third period. Carolina hunted another tying tally, and Shayne Gostisbehere obliged at 11:19, threading a shot just inside the post after a face-off win sent the puck careening his way in the left circle.

Go-ahead opportunities came and went for both clubs after Gostisbehere's leveler, but neither side hit its target until Tomas Hertl bagged a dagger from the dead slot with 3:24 remaining. Carolina's furious frenzy yielded a handful of near-misses in the closing action, including a last-second bomb that carried perhaps its biggest threat, but to no avail.

Frederik Andersen posted 18 saves on 23 shots as he and his team tasted defeat for just the second time this postseason.

VGK at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored 25 seconds into Game 1, marking the third-fastest Stanley Cup Final-opening goal in history. The only ones faster: Sid Smith with the 1951 Maple Leafs (0:15 vs. MTL) and Reggie Leach with the 1976 Flyers (0:21 at MTL). It was also the second-fastest game-opening playoff goal in Hurricanes/Whalers history, behind Warren Foegele (0:17 in Game 4 of 2019 R1).
  • With that goal, Ehlers also became the second player on record (since 1997-98) to score on the first shot on goal to open a Stanley Cup Final. The only other instance was Game 1 of the 2007 Stanley Cup Final (Mike Fisher at 1:38).
  • Jalen Chatfield set up both of Ehlers' goals to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record multiple points in the opening period of a Stanley Cup Final, and the second in the past 33 years following Chris Pronger (0-2—2 in 2010 w/ PHI).
  • Jordan Staal, 37, became the third Hurricanes/Whalers skater to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Final at age 37 or older, following Ron Francis (age 39 in Game 1 of 2002 SCF; 1 total) and Mark Recchi (age 38 in Game 2 & 4 in 2006 SCF; 2 total).
  • Game 1 marked the first time in Stanley Cup Final history — in any game — that there has been a goal in the opening 30 seconds of both the first and second period.

They Said It...

Jordan Staal giving his thoughts on the defeat…

“I thought they played just a little bit better than us. They executed their game plan, progressed to their forecheck, and played in our end. They buried their chances when they had them. There were some good things that we had. The game is there. But we’ve got to be better. We’ll look at it and come back in Game 2.”

Nikolaj Ehlers sharing similar thoughts...

"It's a good team we're playing against. As you saw tonight, [if] they get their chances, they score on them. We made too many mistakes."

Rod Brind’Amour when asked if he felt his team was disjointed defensively tonight…

“At times. But they forced us into it, and we didn’t handle the pressure particularly well. Sometimes there wasn’t pressure, and we kind of made a few poor decisions with the puck, and they capitalized.”

Seth Jarvis on the level of frustration with his line not getting on the scoreboard...

"There is (frustration), but like I've said in the past, we've had our looks, and we just have to capitalize more now than ever. We can't dwell on the past. We can't dwell on the stuff we missed. It's about the next shift and the next shot."

Rod Brind'Amour on the power play...

"You've got to execute. The passing was... when we had the looks, there it was, then it was in the skates. That was really what I noticed. The power play is about execution. You've got to make the plays when they're there, and we didn't execute very well."

Shayne Gostisbehere pointing to an area where the Canes can be better in Game 2...

"They're a forecheck-heavy team. They're going to finish every hit - maybe a little different than what we just played against (Montreal). Maybe it takes some time to get used to, but it's about us getting pucks out. Whoever is going to break the puck out better is going to have more success, so obviously you've just got to clean that up."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice or meet with the media on Wednesday, before returning to game action on Thursday for Game 2.

Next Game: Thursday, June 4 | SCF, Game 2 vs. Vegas | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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