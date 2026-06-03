Recap: Knights Outlast Canes In Game 1

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes came out on the wrong side of a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday, falling 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

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Following a pregame ceremony that featured the Cup itself being brought out onto the ice, the Hurricanes started as though they intended to win it on the first shift of the first game. Nikolaj Ehlers needed just 25 seconds to open the scoring, ringing a wrister off the post and in during a 2-on-1 to send a sold-out Lenovo Center into hysterics.

With their crowd behind them, the Canes built on their advantage 12 minutes later on another Ehlers breakaway, the Dane this time faking to his backhand and tucking his second of the night through the legs of Carter Hart.

At that point, though, the tide began to turn somewhat. Vegas got a bounce off bodies in front of the net to halve the Canes' lead just 80 seconds after Ehlers had pushed it to two, then came out firing after the intermission with two goals in the first 4:35 of the second period to take the lead.

Playing from in front for the first time, the visitors began to assert their style with more success, but a mistake cost them their lead near the midway point of the contest; a failed clearing attempt found the stick of K'Andre Miller, who then dished to Jordan Staal for the equalizer, with the Canes' captain picking out the stick-side corner on Hart.

That deadlock lasted the remainder of the frame, but just 1:21 beyond the second intermission, as Vegas regained its lead early in the third period. Carolina hunted another tying tally, and Shayne Gostisbehere obliged at 11:19, threading a shot just inside the post after a face-off win sent the puck careening his way in the left circle.

Go-ahead opportunities came and went for both clubs after Gostisbehere's leveler, but neither side hit its target until Tomas Hertl bagged a dagger from the dead slot with 3:24 remaining. Carolina's furious frenzy yielded a handful of near-misses in the closing action, including a last-second bomb that carried perhaps its biggest threat, but to no avail.

Frederik Andersen posted 18 saves on 23 shots as he and his team tasted defeat for just the second time this postseason.