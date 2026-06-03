Canes Aim To 'Clean Up' Details For Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have been in this position before. Not that long ago, in fact.

Dropping the first contest of the Eastern Conference Final to the Montreal Canadiens, there are both similarities and differences between that game and their series-opening defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Atop the list of parallels is the locker room tune and Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour's assessment in the aftermath: the group did not play its best game.

Although the scores finished vastly different, 6-2 against Montreal, and 5-4 last night, the brand of hockey exhibited was not to their own standard. For a team that does not make a lot of mistakes on a nightly basis, that was its downfall in both affairs.

Against Montreal, the Canes said they "weren't ready for the pace" after an 11-day layoff. The Canadiens got behind Carolina's defense and made the most of their chances.

Last night, Carolina was ready for the tempo, as exemplified via an early 2-0 advantage paved by mistakes from Vegas, but a puck-pressuring opposition forced the hosts into missteps of their own that led to three unanswered strikes.

"A lot of what happened was self-inflicted, but they're a good team. They can force you into some bad spots, and maybe some bad situations," Taylor Hall explained, as he met with the media inside Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

For the Canes, it was a dose of their own medicine.

"They're a forecheck-heavy team. They're going to finish every hit, maybe a little different than what we just played against (in Montreal)," Shayne Gostisbehere reviewed. "Maybe that takes some time to get used to."

The plan of attack for Vegas is hardly a secret; the Canes will have to get comfortable with navigating that style of play as they attempt a bounce back in Game 2.

"You're playing hard hockey, that's what it is," Brind'Amour said. "You're going to make mistakes because the other team forces you to make them. They made some mistakes too."

"This is a totally different team. That may be a part of it, too. We've got to get up to speed on how this game and this series is going to go. I think we certainly got a taste of that now," the head coach continued. "Similarly, we made a lot of mistakes in that first game (against Montreal), and it cost us. You can't make them."