Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 2 vs. Vegas

RALEIGH, N.C. - Undeterred by their Game 1 result, the Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any lineup changes for Thursday's second game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers highlighted the series-opening performance, scoring a pair of goals in the first 12:08. Defenseman Jalen Chatfield earned an assist on both.

Elsewhere on the blue line, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere enters with a point in four straight games, including a goal in the Eastern Conference Final-clinching victory against Montreal, and a third-period equalizer on Tuesday.

Behind it all, Frederik Andersen is expected to make his 15th start of the postseason. His most recent outing was just the second time this postseason he'd allowed more than two goals.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.