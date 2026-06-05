Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 5

Rod Brind'Amour, Frederik Andersen, Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov met with the media on Friday

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© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Charlie Morris
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The morning after their thrilling, 4-3, come-from-behind victory in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, members of the Carolina Hurricanes and Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour met with the media to review their Game 2 performance and highlight what they expect as the series shifts to Las Vegas.

Below are quotes from each individual who spoke on Friday.

Andrei Svechnikov on his team’s ability to respond after losses all season...

“I think we believe in the group. We are confident in what we are doing and how we’re doing it. We believe in our system, and we just try to go out there and play our game. That's what we have been doing.”

Shayne Gostisbehere on the Canes sticking with their game despite trailing late in the third period...

“It's a discipline factor for sure. With our system, it's very particular. You can kind of tell when guys are playing outside of it, and that's kind of when good things are going bad. [Whether] you’re down two goals, four goals, one goal, whatever, you have to stick with it and be disciplined… Stank made the play and got us going, but there were a couple shifts before that that really started to turn the tide, and you could see it, and you could feel it on the bench too – the energy and the belief that we're still in this thing, no matter what.”

Frederik Andersen on his play in the Stanley Cup Final so far...

“I think different moments have been good, a little scrambly at times, but I'm just continuing to try to find a way to make that next save.”

Frederik Andersen on his view of his late third-period saves and ensuing goalie interference call against Vegas...

“It came kind of quick, obviously. Turnovers happen in a game, and I was able to get a piece of it. Again, scrambled a little bit to get around and cover the bottom of the net. Happy to make a save there… I think there was some contact with the glove for sure. I was going to try to cover the puck, but obviously the stick got in there.”

Rod Brind’Amour on the emotions of the Stanley Cup Final...

“Clearly, the [ups and downs] have happened naturally. They would be anyway in this environment when you’re playing in the Final, but then the way these games have played out, it's adding to that. Certainly a lot of stress on the coaches, but it's also very enjoyable, right? I think it's been entertaining for everybody, and hopefully that continues.”

Rod Brind'Amour on taking a step forward from Game 1, but the victory coming in atypical fashion...

“It’s going to be hard to play your best game. That’s the point. We’re sitting here going, ‘Well, you didn’t play good, they didn’t play good.’ Well, we kind of did. That’s what happens. We’d love to be 60 minutes error-free, and doing all this, but it’s just probably not going to happen. There’s things we can clean up. I thought we cleaned up some things after Game 1, and we’re going to have to continue to do that.”

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