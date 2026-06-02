Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 1 vs. Vegas

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will stick to the same recipe that's earned them 12 postseason wins on Monday, as they kick off the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

While the line of Taylor Hall (5G, 11A), Logan Stankoven (9G, 3A), and Jackson Blake (5G, 10A) has driven the bus offensively for Carolina through the first three rounds, it was Eric Robinson who paced the team in the Eastern Conference Final with three goals.

On the blue line, K'Andre Miller (8A) sits as the points leader, and his overall play in his first season as a Hurricane has certainly warranted the league-wide praise he's received.

Behind it all, Frederik Andersen will look to add to his career-high 12-win postseason. Turning in a .931 save percentage and 1.41 goals against average, he paces both categories among all goalies in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (min. 5 GP).

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.