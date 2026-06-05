Recap: Jarvis Comes Through In OT, Canes Tie Stanley Cup Final

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his rundown of regulation...

"We had a great first, again, and didn't get rewarded for it. If you follow our team enough, that's happened a lot. We're used to it just not going our way when it should. We should have had a few more. (We) shouldn't have been down one after that period, and it's just kind of normal. I don't know what to tell you. Then we were just kind of a dud in the second. We took some penalties, and it got us on our heels. The first 10 minutes of the third wasn't great, and then somebody had to step up. Somebody had to make a play, and that's what happens. Stanks makes a play, and all of a sudden, you get the building going again. Then, somebody else makes a play. Will Carrier makes an unbelievable play. And then Janks, a great shot. All of a sudden, now the game starts over, and we go from there. Long answer, someone had to step up and make a play."

Jordan Staal describing a wild third period...

"The building got going. Obviously, we just needed a spark. Stanky did a great job getting us going. The building is a tough building to play in when it gets going like that, and the boys started to feel pretty good about themselves. I'm just proud of the group for staying with it, staying with it, staying with it, being patient, and finding a way."

Logan Stankoven pulling the curtain back on the team's "never quit" attitude and his goal that ignited the three-goal run...

"When you're down and out, I think you've just got to rely on hard work and being able to hunt pucks. I just tried to hop off the draw there and take it to the net. I kind of got a bit lucky, it ramped up his stick and saw it go in. I was pretty excited."

Seth Jarvis after evening the series at 1-1...

"This is exciting. This is what playoff hockey is all about. Tight games, momentum swings... You never really know what's gonna happen next. I don't think you can ask for any more of a playoff series."

Sebastian Aho touching on a breakthrough night for the man advantage...

"That won us the game, right? That's as big as it gets. At the same time, it doesn't matter how we win. The win is the goal, but hopefully we can keep that going."