Recap: Jarvis Comes Through In OT, Canes Tie Stanley Cup Final

Carolina erases two-goal third-period deficit, moves to 6-0 in overtime this postseason

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seth Jarvis scored 3:56 into overtime to cap off the Carolina Hurricanes' 4-3 comeback victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY PLAYOFF TICKETS | PLAYOFF HUB

Despite wrapping up the opening 20 minutes with an 8-2 shot advantage, the Canes trailed at the break due to Brett Howden's icebreaker at 13:33. That deficit became two on the other side of the intermission as Howden buried his second of the night seconds after a successful Carolina penalty kill.

Facing an uphill climb as the game entered the third period, the Canes struggled to threaten in the first 10 minutes. But 20 ticks past the midway mark, Logan Stankoven outmuscled Rasmus Andersson behind the net, then drove a backhand wraparound off a body and past Carter Hart to halve the deficit, sending a jolt through the Canes and Caniacs alike.

Stankoven's strike proved pivotal. Just 2:26 later, after a spectacular setup from William Carrier, Mark Jankowski's first of the playoffs whistled past the left ear of Hart to tie the game. 2:39 after that, following a failed coach's challenge from Vegas that resulted in a Carolina power play, Jordan Staal deflected Shayne Gostisbehere's long-range wrister, giving the Hurricanes a stunning lead late in the contest.

And yet, Game 2 still had more up its sleeve. With 3:29 to play, Vegas got its own power-play opportunity and cashed in just after its conclusion, with Mark Stone being credited for a bouncing puck that found its way in to force overtime.

With a 5-0 mark in overtime this postseason, the Canes entered the extra frame with confidence. Some hard work from Staal drew a penalty on Game 1 hero Tomas Hertl in the early going, and 39 seconds later, Jarvis unleashed a one-timer from the left circle to complete the come-from-behind win and even the series as it heads to Vegas.

Frederik Andersen posted 23 saves as he backstopped the bounce-back result, his 13th victory of the playoffs.

VGK at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Seth Jarvis scored his first career playoff overtime goal and, at 24 years, 123 days old, became the youngest player to score an overtime goal in the Stanley Cup Final since Joonas Donskoi in 2016 (24 years, 52 days in Game 3 w/ SJS).
  • Logan Stankoven scored his 10th goal of the playoffs to tie Eric Staal (2009) for the second-most in franchise history behind the 12 scored by current head coach Rod Brind'Amour during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2006. 
  • Stankoven's strike also made him the fourth player in the past 10 years to score 10-plus goals in a postseason at age 23 or younger, following Wyatt Johnston (10 in 2024 w/ DAL), Jake Guentzel (13 in 2017 & 10 in 2018 w/ PIT) and Nikita Kucherov (11 in 2016).
  • Shayne Gostisbehere posted two assists and extended his point streak to five games (3G, 4A), including two multi-point performances in that span.
  • Jordan Staal scored his second goal in as many games, becoming the 12th player age 37 or older to score multiple goals in a Stanley Cup Final. Only four others have done so in the past 20 years: Brad Marchand (6 in 2025), Corey Perry (3 in 2025), Martin St. Louis (2 in 2014) and Mark Recchi (3 in 2011 & 2 in 2006).
  • Sebastian Aho assisted on Jarvis' game-winner and recorded his fourth career overtime point in the playoffs, tying Jordan Staal for the most in franchise history
  • Carolina became the fourth team in NHL history, and first in over 80 years, to win a Stanley Cup Final game after trailing by multiple goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation. The others: Montreal (Game 4 in 1944), Toronto (Game 3 in 1936) and Chicago (Game 3 in 1931).
  • The Hurricanes improved to 6-0 in overtime during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and became the fourth team in NHL history to win six consecutive overtime games at any point in a postseason, following the 1993 Canadiens (10-0), 2023 Panthers (7-0) and 2003 Ducks (7-0). Carolina, Florida and Anaheim are the three clubs to win each of their first six OT games in a postseason.
  • Carolina has won each of its past seven playoff games that have required overtime, dating back to Game 5 of the 2025 First Round against the Devils, which is tied for their longest such winning streak in franchise history (also 7-0 from Game 5 of the 2021 R1 to Game 5 of 2023 R2).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his rundown of regulation...

"We had a great first, again, and didn't get rewarded for it. If you follow our team enough, that's happened a lot. We're used to it just not going our way when it should. We should have had a few more. (We) shouldn't have been down one after that period, and it's just kind of normal. I don't know what to tell you. Then we were just kind of a dud in the second. We took some penalties, and it got us on our heels. The first 10 minutes of the third wasn't great, and then somebody had to step up. Somebody had to make a play, and that's what happens. Stanks makes a play, and all of a sudden, you get the building going again. Then, somebody else makes a play. Will Carrier makes an unbelievable play. And then Janks, a great shot. All of a sudden, now the game starts over, and we go from there. Long answer, someone had to step up and make a play."

Jordan Staal describing a wild third period...

"The building got going. Obviously, we just needed a spark. Stanky did a great job getting us going. The building is a tough building to play in when it gets going like that, and the boys started to feel pretty good about themselves. I'm just proud of the group for staying with it, staying with it, staying with it, being patient, and finding a way."

Logan Stankoven pulling the curtain back on the team's "never quit" attitude and his goal that ignited the three-goal run...

"When you're down and out, I think you've just got to rely on hard work and being able to hunt pucks. I just tried to hop off the draw there and take it to the net. I kind of got a bit lucky, it ramped up his stick and saw it go in. I was pretty excited."

Seth Jarvis after evening the series at 1-1...

"This is exciting. This is what playoff hockey is all about. Tight games, momentum swings... You never really know what's gonna happen next. I don't think you can ask for any more of a playoff series."

Sebastian Aho touching on a breakthrough night for the man advantage...

"That won us the game, right? That's as big as it gets. At the same time, it doesn't matter how we win. The win is the goal, but hopefully we can keep that going."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to travel to Las Vegas on Friday before battling the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Saturday. They'll return home for a guaranteed Game 5 at Lenovo Center next Thursday.

Next Game: Saturday, June 6 | SCF, Game 3 at Vegas | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Watch Parties

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 11 | SCF, Game 5 vs. Vegas | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

Lenovo x Canes

Lenovo is the official technology partner of the Carolina Hurricanes. Learn more about a fun new way Lenovo and the Canes are teaming up.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 2 vs. Vegas

Canes Donate 150,000 Meals Through Grant To The Food Bank Of Central And Eastern North Carolina

Preview: SCF, Game 2 vs. Vegas

Canes Aim To 'Clean Up' Details For Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 3

Dan + Shay To Perform Free Concert Prior To Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Final

Recap: Knights Outlast Canes In Game 1

Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 1 vs. Vegas

Preview: SCF, Game 1 vs. Vegas

Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: Media Day

Brothers Osborne To Perform Free Concert Before Game 1 Of Stanley Cup Final

Frederik Andersen Issues Statement On Claude Lemieux

Stanley Cup Final Preview: Canes vs. Golden Knights

ECF Recap: Canes Oust Canadiens In Five

Recap: Canes Crush Canadiens, Advance To Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final Tickets On Sale Saturday

Canes Claim 2026 Eastern Conference Championship

Projected Lineup: ECF, Game 5 vs. Montreal