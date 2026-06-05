Recap: Jarvis Comes Through In OT, Canes Tie Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seth Jarvis scored 3:56 into overtime to cap off the Carolina Hurricanes' 4-3 comeback victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.
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Despite wrapping up the opening 20 minutes with an 8-2 shot advantage, the Canes trailed at the break due to Brett Howden's icebreaker at 13:33. That deficit became two on the other side of the intermission as Howden buried his second of the night seconds after a successful Carolina penalty kill.
Facing an uphill climb as the game entered the third period, the Canes struggled to threaten in the first 10 minutes. But 20 ticks past the midway mark, Logan Stankoven outmuscled Rasmus Andersson behind the net, then drove a backhand wraparound off a body and past Carter Hart to halve the deficit, sending a jolt through the Canes and Caniacs alike.
Stankoven's strike proved pivotal. Just 2:26 later, after a spectacular setup from William Carrier, Mark Jankowski's first of the playoffs whistled past the left ear of Hart to tie the game. 2:39 after that, following a failed coach's challenge from Vegas that resulted in a Carolina power play, Jordan Staal deflected Shayne Gostisbehere's long-range wrister, giving the Hurricanes a stunning lead late in the contest.
And yet, Game 2 still had more up its sleeve. With 3:29 to play, Vegas got its own power-play opportunity and cashed in just after its conclusion, with Mark Stone being credited for a bouncing puck that found its way in to force overtime.
With a 5-0 mark in overtime this postseason, the Canes entered the extra frame with confidence. Some hard work from Staal drew a penalty on Game 1 hero Tomas Hertl in the early going, and 39 seconds later, Jarvis unleashed a one-timer from the left circle to complete the come-from-behind win and even the series as it heads to Vegas.
Frederik Andersen posted 23 saves as he backstopped the bounce-back result, his 13th victory of the playoffs.