Extra Day Between Games Has Canes Feeling 'Fresh and Prepared'

LAS VEGAS - An off day in Las Vegas can be a recipe for disaster.

Bright lights, temptation, and anything you desire can be seen or found in the snap of a finger.

It can also be a wonderful thing. There's no shortage of great food, entertainment, and things to do.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, some of the more appropriate offerings were especially welcomed following the heartbreaking Game 3 double-overtime loss on Saturday.

Staying off the ice on Sunday, the team revisited the video before holding a workout and recovery day at the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Performance Institute, utilizing a plethora of world-class resources to get their bodies right after nearly 100 emotional minutes of hockey the night before.

"I don't think it's easier, ever, to move on from those (games), but, yesterday, to have that extra day, to process it and kind of get away from a day (was a positive)," Jordan Martinook said when meeting with the media on Monday. (It helped to) look at some things that put us in that position, and how we're going to hopefully not get there moving forward. It sucked the way it happened, but now we've got to go even it up."

Cleansing the mind after cleansing their physical form, it was a "the page has been turned" mentality from the group on Monday, a rare second consecutive day without a game, as they practiced at T-Mobile Arena.

"I think we did a good job," Seth Jarvis said of the bonus time between battles. "We spent the morning looking over the game, looking over the details of what happened, and then the afternoon was up to us. Spend time with family, spend time away from the rink, nothing about hockey."

"I think in moments like this, when it's stressful, to get away from it for a little bit is good for everybody... Now, more importantly, [we'll] get ready for tomorrow."

With a chance to even the series and make their long flight back to Raleigh on Wednesday all the more enjoyable, it was all eyes forward throughout the group.

"It was nice to get a day and kind of regroup after an emotional game," Jordan Staal added. "I think the guys are fresh today, ready to rock, and we're excited for the new challenge."