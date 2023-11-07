News Feed

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo

New forward lines to debut as the Canes go back to Raanta against the Sabres

23_ProjectedLine_117_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Antti Raanta will try for a third consecutive win this evening, as he gets the nod against the Buffalo Sabres.

The veteran netminder earned a 22-save victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday and previously produced a 20-save shutout of the San Jose Sharks.

Raanta is expected to be leaned on after it was announced on Monday that Frederik Andersen is dealing with a blood clotting issue and will be out indefinitely.

In front of the crease, the defensive pairs have a slight tweak again. Brady Skjei worked with Dmitry Orlov to start the day, meaning Tony DeAngelo and Jalen Chatfield will serve as a tandem.

Brett Pesce skated with the team in a standard sweater this morning, just one day after returning in a yellow no-contact sweater. He remains a bit away from returning from the lower-body injury he suffered on October 19 in Seattle.

Up front, the forward lines remain consistent with what was seen at Monday's practice. Finally having all 13 options healthy and available, Brendan Lemieux appears to be the odd man out.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Chatfield

Orlov - DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

