Projected Lineup: November 23 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to stretch their point streak (3-0-2) to six games as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in a matinee matchup at KeyBank Center.

Coming off a sturdy 4-3 win in Winnipeg on Friday, the Canes are expected to roll out largely the same lineup that toppled the Jets two nights ago. The only question mark remains on defense - now with seven healthy bodies in the mix, who gets the night off? Alexander Nikishin was the odd man out on Friday, but the 24-year-old is healthy and is an option for Rod Brind'Amour should he elect to rotate his blue line corps.

Brind'Amour did not confirm tonight's starting netminder in his pregame availability. Pyotr Kochetkov was scheduled to start on Friday in Winnipeg, but after "not feeling right" at morning skate, the Canes turned to Brandon Bussi for the eventual win over the Jets.

With Bussi moving to 5-1 through his first NHL starts, that means that this afternoon will likely feature either Frederik Andersen or Kochetkov between the pipes. Andersen's last appearance was on Wednesday in Minnesota, a shootout loss. Kochetkov was spectacular on Monday in Boston, coming within 10 seconds of his second shutout in four starts.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin/Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

TBD

---

Injuries

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

TBD

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker