Projected Lineup: November 23 at Buffalo

Canes seeking second win over Sabres in 16 days

25-26_ProjectedLineup_112325_BUF-1
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to stretch their point streak (3-0-2) to six games as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in a matinee matchup at KeyBank Center.

Coming off a sturdy 4-3 win in Winnipeg on Friday, the Canes are expected to roll out largely the same lineup that toppled the Jets two nights ago. The only question mark remains on defense - now with seven healthy bodies in the mix, who gets the night off? Alexander Nikishin was the odd man out on Friday, but the 24-year-old is healthy and is an option for Rod Brind'Amour should he elect to rotate his blue line corps.

Brind'Amour did not confirm tonight's starting netminder in his pregame availability. Pyotr Kochetkov was scheduled to start on Friday in Winnipeg, but after "not feeling right" at morning skate, the Canes turned to Brandon Bussi for the eventual win over the Jets.

With Bussi moving to 5-1 through his first NHL starts, that means that this afternoon will likely feature either Frederik Andersen or Kochetkov between the pipes. Andersen's last appearance was on Wednesday in Minnesota, a shootout loss. Kochetkov was spectacular on Monday in Boston, coming within 10 seconds of his second shutout in four starts.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Chatfield

Nikishin/Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

TBD

---

Injuries

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

TBD

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker

News Feed

Preview: November 23 at Buffalo

Recap: Staal Strikes Twice As Canes Ground Jets

Canes Activate Chatfield From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 21 at Winnipeg

Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg

Canes Partner With WRAL And FanDuel Sports Network For 'Hockey For The Holidays' Simulcasts

Prospect Report: Cerrato's Still Hot, Unger Sorum's Stepping Forward

Recap: Blake Shines, But Canes Fall In Shootout

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota

Preview: November 19 at Minnesota

Injury Report: Chatfield Nearing Return

Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston

Projected Lineup: November 17 at Boston

Preview: November 17 at Boston

Canes Recall Fensore From Chicago

Recap: Canes Earn Point In OT Loss To Oilers

Canes Assign Nadeau To Chicago