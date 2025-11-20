Recap: Blake Shines, But Canes Fall In Shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jackson Blake scored twice in his home state to help the Carolina Hurricanes erase a two-goal deficit and force overtime, but the Minnesota Wild took the extra point in the shootout, winning 4-3 at Grand Casino Arena.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Wednesday's defeat continued a troubling trend, as Carolina found itself facing an early deficit for the seventh time in its last 10 games. An unfortunate deflection yielded a lead for Minnesota just 1:54 in, and a tough turnover at the offensive blue line 10 minutes later led to Matt Boldy burying a breakaway and a 2-0 Wild lead.

A dominant second stanza began to turn the tide for the Hurricanes, who were rewarded with Blake's first of the night late in the frame en route to a 16-5 shot advantage in the period. But just 15 seconds into the third, that momentum hit a speed bump when Mats Zuccarello converted another breakaway bid to restore Minnesota's two-goal lead.

Once again searching for a pair of goals to get back on level terms, the Hurricanes found the first of those six minutes later as Sebastian Aho wired home a wrister from the left circle on a rush chance set up by Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov. Then, with just 1:06 remaining, Blake again came through for his club, sneaking a tap-in under the pad of Jesper Wallstedt and over the line as the Canes pulled even on their 42nd of 45 shots on the night.

Each club had its chances in overtime, though Carolina was credited with the only two shots of the bonus period, but neither could find the deciding tally. Minnesota's Boldy was the lone skater to score in the breakaway battle, with Wallstedt stopping Jarvis, Svechnikov and Taylor Hall from the Canes' side.