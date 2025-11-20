Recap: Blake Shines, But Canes Fall In Shootout

"It was just one of those nights we didn't get rewarded for what we put out there."

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jackson Blake scored twice in his home state to help the Carolina Hurricanes erase a two-goal deficit and force overtime, but the Minnesota Wild took the extra point in the shootout, winning 4-3 at Grand Casino Arena.

Wednesday's defeat continued a troubling trend, as Carolina found itself facing an early deficit for the seventh time in its last 10 games. An unfortunate deflection yielded a lead for Minnesota just 1:54 in, and a tough turnover at the offensive blue line 10 minutes later led to Matt Boldy burying a breakaway and a 2-0 Wild lead.

A dominant second stanza began to turn the tide for the Hurricanes, who were rewarded with Blake's first of the night late in the frame en route to a 16-5 shot advantage in the period. But just 15 seconds into the third, that momentum hit a speed bump when Mats Zuccarello converted another breakaway bid to restore Minnesota's two-goal lead.

Once again searching for a pair of goals to get back on level terms, the Hurricanes found the first of those six minutes later as Sebastian Aho wired home a wrister from the left circle on a rush chance set up by Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov. Then, with just 1:06 remaining, Blake again came through for his club, sneaking a tap-in under the pad of Jesper Wallstedt and over the line as the Canes pulled even on their 42nd of 45 shots on the night.

Each club had its chances in overtime, though Carolina was credited with the only two shots of the bonus period, but neither could find the deciding tally. Minnesota's Boldy was the lone skater to score in the breakaway battle, with Wallstedt stopping Jarvis, Svechnikov and Taylor Hall from the Canes' side.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Jackson Blake posted his second career multi-goal game. The Eden Prairie product found twine in both games against his hometown team this season and has now recorded a point in 13 of Carolina's 20 games in 2025-26, trailing only Sebastian Aho (15) among Hurricanes skaters.
  • Forward Logan Stankoven picked up an assist on Blake's goal and fired a season-high six shots on goal. The 22-year-old now has points in two of his last three outings.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the effort...

"I thought we played great. Obviously, we gave them a couple of breakaways. Those are the ones that you can't do. You have to give them credit; when they had their chances, they buried them, and their goalie played great, but I loved the way we played. Especially getting down two right away. We just kept going. I give the guys full marks. (In) overtime we had all of our chances, it was just one of those nights we didn't get rewarded for what we put out there."

Sebastian Aho discussing Jackson Blake's monster night...

"He's been playing really good. He obviously has some poise with the puck and works hard. Their line was good today. They were making plays when there was time to make plays and that was two big goals (from him). He just continues to get better."

Jackson Blake sharing his takeaway...

"Obviously, you're never really pumped about losing, right? But I think that there's a lot of stuff we can build from this game. I think we did a lot of good for the most part. One thing that this team does is we compete. We compete really hard, and we're always in it, every single game. We give ourselves a chance, but we just have to find a way not to give them those two freebies."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Thursday. They'll return to game action on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.
  • Next Game: Friday, Nov. 21 at Winnipeg | 8:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

