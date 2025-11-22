Recap: Staal Strikes Twice As Canes Ground Jets

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the victory...

"I liked the game. I thought we were good all night. Obviously, we had a couple of gaffes - one was a bad line change, one was kind of a weird turnover that ends up in your net - but other than that, I thought we were pretty solid all night. We had a couple of big plays, Jordo keeps leading the way. That line, especially, (was great). Overall, I thought it was a great effort from all 20 guys."

Jordan Staal after the win...

"Everyone chipped in in all the aspects. Power play with a massive goal, PK was great, Bussi played good, D-core was solid, and we had goals throughout the lineup. It was a full team effort, and we need everyone if we want to win against teams like that. I thought everyone played really well."

Rod Brind'Amour following Jordan Staal's second multi-goal game of the season...

"With him, he could score every night. If you watch him, he gets opportunities every night like that. You know how it goes, sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. But he's always around it. Tonight, the first one was a great goal. Normally, you see him get more like the other ones, a tip in front, or some sort of goal around the net, but he was obviously our best player tonight."

Andrei Svechnikov discussing Nikolaj Ehlers, who had the primary assist on his third-period game-winner...

"(He's) one of the best passers in the league. You've just always kind of got to expect it and get open. He's always going to find you."

Brandon Bussi on settling into the game after Winnipeg's two-goal first period...

"Just move on to the next shot. They're good players and they're going to make good plays. I honestly just trust what I do well in games. I felt good. I felt like I was going to make the next save, and it felt good to help out in whatever way I could."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked about Brandon Bussi's night...

"He didn't have a lot of work in the first two periods. A couple of weird bounces that there was nothing he could do about (on Winnipeg's first two goals). You're going to need some saves, that's just how it's going to happen. They put their little push on at the end, two or three Grade A opportunities on their best players' stick, that's when you need a goalie to make a difference, and he did."

Jordan Staal as the team moves on to Buffalo to close out the road trip...

"It's a mental grind, especially the last game of the road trip. You're just kind of itching to get home. It's about being a professional... and showing up ready to work. I think the boys will be ready in Buffalo."