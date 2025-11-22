Recap: Staal Strikes Twice As Canes Ground Jets

WINNIPEG, Man. - A two-goal night for the captain helped propel the Carolina Hurricanes back into the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Canes have now recorded a point in five straight games (3-0-2).
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
After a slow start hampered them in Minnesota on Wednesday, the Canes needed just 16 seconds to get on the board on Friday, as Jordan Staal snapped a shot past Eric Comrie to open the scoring. Despite Carolina taking early control, though, the Jets were able to answer with a pair of goals separated by just under six minutes to exit the first period up by one.
Undeterred, Carolina responded with two more tallies of its own in the middle frame. Staal's second of the night evened things up at 3:08, deflecting home Jalen Chatfield's shot-pass and giving No. 5 an assist in his first game back from injury. Winnipeg product Seth Jarvis then lifted the Hurricanes to their second lead of the night three minutes later, once again converting defense to offense while shorthanded alongside Sebastian Aho, whose breakaway bid left a loose puck in front for Jarvis to put home.
With momentum and a new lead in hand, Carolina stretched its advantage to two 3:19 into the third as former Jet Nikolaj Ehlers fired a perfect seam pass to Andrei Svechnikov for a one-time blast and a power-play goal. Winnipeg cut the lead to one just over a minute later, but came no closer as the Canes closed out the win.
Brandon Bussi picked up his fifth win in six career starts with 24 saves on 27 shots.