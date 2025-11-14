Projected Lineup: November 14 vs. Vancouver

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to get the start as the Carolina Hurricanes continue their three-man rotation in net against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Kochetkov operated in the crease traditionally occupied by the starting goaltender during this morning's skate and is 2-0-0 on the season with a .938 SV% and 1.47 GAA. His last full outing came six nights ago in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, when he stopped 19 of 22 shots at Lenovo Center.

In front of him, no changes are expected to the group of skaters that took the ice on Thursday. The line of Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers will look to build on its string of strong performances lately, with Blake seeking a third straight game with a point and Ehlers looking to stretch his streak to six outings.

---

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Nystrom

Nikishin - Reilly

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Gavin Bayreuther

Mark Jankowski

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker