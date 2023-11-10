Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

SUNRISE, FL. - In their 14th game of the season, the Carolina Hurricanes may finally have all of their skaters healthy and available.

As the team takes on the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena, Brett Pesce may make his return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on October 19.

Working alongside Brady Skjei at morning skate, the trusty defender looked good to go, but Rod Brind'Amour reiterated that it would be a game-time decision.

If Pesce does get the green light, Tony DeAngelo may come out to make room for #22. DeAngelo operated as the extra alongside Brendan Lemieux to start the day.

If DeAngelo does indeed sit, it is expected that Dmitry Orlov would assume quarterbacking duties on the first power play unit. Brent Burns remained with the second group during Thursday's skate at Invisalign Arena.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Teravainen w/DeAngelo OR Orlov

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Burns

The team's forward combinations remained the same as yesterday's practice and Antti Raanta was in the starter's crease.

Raanta (4-1-0) has won three games in a row in net and has a .920 save percentage at even strength thus far this season.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Necas

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce/DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Brett Pesce* (Lower-Body) - Game-Time Decision For Tonight

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux