News Feed

Preview: November 10 at Florida

Preview: November 10 at Florida
Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT
Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo
Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo
In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?
Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse

Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse
Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island
Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York

Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York
Preview: November 4 at New York

Preview: November 4 at New York
Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers

Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers
Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York

Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Preview: November 2 at New York

Preview: November 2 at New York
Stastny Announces Retirement

Stastny Announces Retirement
Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk
Teravainen Continues His Blazing Start, Nets Game-Winner In Philadelphia

Teravainen Continues His Blazing Start, Nets Game-Winner In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

Pesce could return to the lineup, Raanta likely to make a third consecutive start

23_ProjectedLine11410_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

SUNRISE, FL. - In their 14th game of the season, the Carolina Hurricanes may finally have all of their skaters healthy and available.

As the team takes on the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena, Brett Pesce may make his return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on October 19.

Working alongside Brady Skjei at morning skate, the trusty defender looked good to go, but Rod Brind'Amour reiterated that it would be a game-time decision.

If Pesce does get the green light, Tony DeAngelo may come out to make room for #22. DeAngelo operated as the extra alongside Brendan Lemieux to start the day.

If DeAngelo does indeed sit, it is expected that Dmitry Orlov would assume quarterbacking duties on the first power play unit.  Brent Burns remained with the second group during Thursday's skate at Invisalign Arena.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Teravainen w/DeAngelo OR Orlov

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Burns

The team's forward combinations remained the same as yesterday's practice and Antti Raanta was in the starter's crease.

Raanta (4-1-0) has won three games in a row in net and has a .920 save percentage at even strength thus far this season.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Necas

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce/DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Brett Pesce* (Lower-Body) - Game-Time Decision For Tonight

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

Worth A Click

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

CanesCast 266: Bonus Hockey

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Prospects Update: October

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info