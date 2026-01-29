Canes Assign Nystrom, Philp To Chicago

Philp cleared waivers today

nystromphilp_1-29

© Left: Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes | Right: Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Joel Nystrom to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, forward Noah Philp cleared waivers and has also been assigned to the Wolves.

Nystrom, 23, who scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 22 vs. Chicago, has totaled nine points (1g, 8a) and a plus-5 rating in 37 games with the Hurricanes this season. He has also appeared in six AHL games this season with Chicago, registering one assist and a plus-3 rating. The Karlstad, Sweden, native is in his first full season in North America, after scoring 25 goals and earning 61 assists (86 points) in 221 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games during five seasons with Färjestad BK. He ranked first among Färjestad defensemen during the 2024-25 season in assists (21), tied for first in points (27) and second in goals (6) in 51 games played. Nystrom (5’11”, 178 lbs.) was selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL draft.

Philp, 27, made his Hurricanes debut on Jan. 4 at New Jersey after being claimed off waivers from Edmonton on Dec. 29 and has appeared in two games with the club this season. Prior to joining Carolina, he recorded three points (2g, 1a) in 15 games with Oilers. The Canmore, Alb., native has appeared in 32 career NHL games with Edmonton and Carolina, totaling five points (2g, 3a). He has also spent parts of four seasons in the AHL with Stockton and Bakersfield scoring 38 goals and adding 34 assists (72 points) in 130 games. Prior to turning professional, Philp was at the University of Alberta for three years, totaling 38 points (20g, 18a) in 36 games. He also played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Kootenay and Seattle, registering 166 points (54g, 112a) in 259 games.

