Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Utah

Gostisbehere set to return; Bussi the likely starter

25-Whalers_ProjectedLineup-WITHEFFECT_16x9-2
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes expect to have Shayne Gostisbehere back on the blue line as they take on the Utah Mammoth at Lenovo Center this evening.

The veteran blueliner has missed the team's last five games with a lingering lower-body concern that has now cost him 17 total contests this season. But, working with Alexander Nikishin at this morning's skate, the team's highest-scoring defenseman seems ready to rejoin the lineup.

On the back end, Brandon Bussi operated in the traditional starter's crease this morning, which would buck the recent trend of alternating starts between him and Frederik Andersen. With four days since the team's last game, though, a well-rested Bussi could look to become the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 20 career wins if he leads the team out for his 24th game tonight.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | Skating As Of Jan. 23)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)

Scratches

Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

News Feed

Preview: January 29 vs. Utah

Canes Activate Jaaska From Injured Non-Roster

Recap: First-Period Frenzy Sparks Canes Past Sens

Projected Lineup: January 24 at Ottawa

Canes Acquire Viktor Neuchev From Buffalo

Preview: January 24 at Ottawa

Nystrom Steps Into The Spotlight With First NHL Goal

Recap: Canes Pick Up Point, Fall In Shootout

Projected Lineup: January 22 vs. Chicago

Preview: January 22 vs. Chicago

Injury Report: Robinson 'Out For An Extended Period'

Inside The Numbers From A Three-Win Weekend

Recap: Canes Sink Sabres For Third Straight Win

Projected Lineup: January 19 vs. Buffalo

Preview: January 19 vs. Buffalo

Recap: Svechnikov, Andersen Lead Canes To Win Over Devils

Projected Lineup: January 17 at New Jersey

Preview: January 17 at New Jersey