Preview: January 31 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their point streak to seven games on Saturday when they take on the Washington Capitals.

When: Saturday, January 31

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 33-15-5 (71 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, Jan. 29

Capitals Record: 26-22-7 (59 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-3 Win (SO) over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Jan. 29

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes completed a historic comeback on Thursday, becoming the first NHL team in more than 30 years to win in regulation after trailing by two goals in the final two minutes when they knocked off the Utah Mammoth 5-4.
  • Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere led the way with three points apiece, including back-to-back goals to kick off the comeback late in the third. Jordan Staal netted the game-winner with 30 seconds to play.
  • Brandon Bussi made 21 saves to collect his 20th career win faster than any goaltender in NHL history, doing so in just 24 games.

Super Svech...

  • With his fifth multi-point game of the month on Thursday, Andrei Svechnikov pushed his January total to 19 points (10g, 9a).
  • His ten goals this month are the most he has scored in a calendar month in his NHL career, surpassing his previous high of eight goals set in October 2022.
  • The winger's 19 points also mark the highest single-month points total of his career, previously posting 17 points (6g, 11a) in November 2019.

Good To Have Ghost Back...

  • Thursday night was Shayne Gostisbehere's first game back in the lineup since Jan. 13, after missing five games due to a lower-body injury. Bothered by something that's kept him out of the lineup for a total of 17 games since mid-October, the offensive defenseman showed few signs of rust in his return, registering his fourth three-point game of the season and playing a key role in the comeback win.
  • The 32-year-old blueliner has registered 35 points (8g, 27a) in 36 games this season, leading all Hurricanes defensemen in points, goals, and assists.

In Net...

  • Based upon Friday's practice in Raleigh, Frederik Andersen would be in line to be between the pipes today.
  • Having last started against Chicago on Jan. 22, the Danish Olympian is 2-0-2 in his last four outings as he looks to right the ship after a shaky end to 2025.
  • Regardless of whether he or Brandon Bussi gets the nod, both will see action this weekend as Carolina closes out its back-to-back set against Los Angeles just 22 hours after the start of tonight's contest.
  • As mentioned above, Bussi's historic start to his NHL career continued with his 20th win in 24 starts on Thursday. The 27-year-old has won four straight starts, allowing just one goal in three of those.

On The Other Side...

  • Washington is coming off a disappointing six-game road swing, going 2-3-1 in its trek across North America. Things ended on a high note, though, as the Caps managed to knock off Detroit in a shootout in their most recent outing on Thursday.
  • It's been a tough January for the defending Metro Division champs, whose .400 points percentage this month is the fifth-lowest in the NHL.
  • On pace for his second straight career year, Tom Wilson co-leads the club in goals (22) and points (46), matching Alex Ovechkin's output in nine fewer games. Since returning from injury on Jan. 21, the Canadian Olympian has posted four points in five games.
  • First-year forward Justin Sourdif has also been a bright spot for the Capitals this season, ranking T-5th in goals (11) and T-7th in points (24) among NHL rookies this season.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Eric Robinson suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 19. Rod Brind'Amour told the media after practice on Jan. 21 that Robinson will be "out for an extended period," and further revealed on Jan. 23 that the forward will likely be out until the Olympic break.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months, but practiced with the team in a non-contact sweater on Jan. 23.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to fly home immediately after the game. They're set to face the Los Angeles Kings at the Lenovo Center on Sunday.
  • Next Game: Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Los Angeles | 3:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

