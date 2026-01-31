Preview: January 31 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their point streak to seven games on Saturday when they take on the Washington Capitals.

---

When: Saturday, January 31

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 33-15-5 (71 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, Jan. 29

---

Capitals Record: 26-22-7 (59 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-3 Win (SO) over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Jan. 29