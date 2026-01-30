Recap: Canes Stun Mammoth On Whalers Night

Carolina erases multi-goal deficit in final 1:59; Svechnikov, Gostisbehere each post three points

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Trailing by two with two minutes to play, the Carolina Hurricanes rattled off three consecutive goals to take a thrilling 5-4 comeback victory over the Utah Mammoth at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

It took just 3:04 for "Brass Bonanza" to first echo through the arena, with Andrei Svechnikov chipping home a loose puck after some good work from Jalen Chatfield created the chance, but trouble ensued on the other side of the first intermission.

Utah's Kailer Yamamoto erased Carolina's advantage early in the second period, potting a pair in a span of 4:14 to give his team the lead. When Shayne Gostisbehere tied things up with a power-play marker later in the frame, the Mammoth responded just 19 seconds later to carry a slim lead into the final 20 minutes.

That's where things truly got interesting. Michael Carcone's goal just before the period's midway point lifted Utah to its largest lead of the night, and the Mammoth got to work defending their advantage. But a four-minute high-sticking penalty on Barrett Hayton with 5:18 remaining opened the door for the Hurricanes, and Svechnikov's second of the night cut the lead in half as the clock ticked down to 1:59.

With momentum on their side but the clock working against them, the Canes got right back to work. Completing his own double a mere 22 seconds after Svechnikov's second strike, Gostisbehere whistled another long-range laser past Karel Vejmelka to tie the game. Capping off the shocking comeback, Jordan Staal potted the game-winner with 30 seconds remaining, redirecting a Chatfield setup in the crease as a raucous Raleigh crowd erupted once more.

Brandon Bussi finished with 21 saves on 25 shots, picking up his fourth straight win between the pipes.

Stats & Standouts

  • The Hurricanes became the third team in NHL history to win in regulation after trailing by two goals in the final two minutes, joining the Dallas Stars on Oct. 14, 1995, and the Montreal Maroons on March 15, 1932.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov recorded his fourth multi-point performance in his last six games, and second in that span with at least three points. Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 19 points in January, marking a new single-month career high for the 25-year-old.
  • Now with eight goals since Jan. 16, most in a six-game span in his career, Svechnikov reached the 20-goal plateau for the sixth time as an NHLer and matched Jeff Skinner and Kevin Dineen for the fourth-most 20-goal seasons in franchise history.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returned from a five-game absence to notch three or more points for the fourth time this season, matching Nikolaj Ehlers for the second-most such showings behind Svechnikov (6).
  • Leading the Canes' blue line with 35 points in 36 games, Gostisbehere's .97 points-per-game pace ranks seventh among NHL defensemen at the time of publishing.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi collected his 20th career win faster than any goaltender in NHL history, doing so in just 24 games. The previous record was 25 outings, held by Andrew Hammond (2013-14 to 2014-15) and Bill Durnan (1943-44).
  • Forward Jordan Staal scored his 30th game-winning goal as a Hurricane, tying Svechnikov for the seventh-most in franchise history.

They Said It...

Jordan Staal summarizing the chaotic ending...

"We were just trying to get back in the game, trying to get anything going. There was definitely some momentum we were riding, and the fans got into it. We were just kind of riding the wave. Obviously, in the game, things weren't clicking, and it finally clicked. To get those three goals that quickly and in that short period of time to win the game was really cool."

Shayne Gostisbehere elaborating on the comeback...

"It starts with Bussi's big save, that toe save. If they go up 5-2, I don't think we're talking about (the comeback). But, you know, it's just being relentless. Never die. Put pucks to the net, and you never know what's going to happen."

Andrei Svechnikov providing his view of the final two minutes...

"That was a special 1:30 for us. We tried to stay focused and play all the way down. That's how we should play all the time. A couple of bounces for us, obviously, but we stuck with the plan and stuck with the game."

Jordan Staal giving credit to the fans for their help in the final moments...

"I think there's something to be said about this building, too. The fans here are great. They're always behind us, but when it gets going and gets fired up, you can tell. The guys feed off of that, and we appreciate them. They didn't have much to cheer for tonight; it was back and forth, not much going on. (We get) A big goal, and momentum is a funny thing in this game. I thought the boys kind of took it, and the fans pushed us to another level too."

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts on Andrei Svechnikov's big night...

"I thought he was our best forward and maybe the best on the ice. He was impactful the whole night, really driving the play, and that's the kind of player he can be. If he can continue to do that, that bodes well for us."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before traveling to Washington D.C. for Saturday's clash with the Capitals.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 31 @ Washington | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking
  • Next Home Game: Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Los Angeles | 3:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

