Recap: Canes Stun Mammoth On Whalers Night

RALEIGH, N.C. - Trailing by two with two minutes to play, the Carolina Hurricanes rattled off three consecutive goals to take a thrilling 5-4 comeback victory over the Utah Mammoth at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
It took just 3:04 for "Brass Bonanza" to first echo through the arena, with Andrei Svechnikov chipping home a loose puck after some good work from Jalen Chatfield created the chance, but trouble ensued on the other side of the first intermission.
Utah's Kailer Yamamoto erased Carolina's advantage early in the second period, potting a pair in a span of 4:14 to give his team the lead. When Shayne Gostisbehere tied things up with a power-play marker later in the frame, the Mammoth responded just 19 seconds later to carry a slim lead into the final 20 minutes.
That's where things truly got interesting. Michael Carcone's goal just before the period's midway point lifted Utah to its largest lead of the night, and the Mammoth got to work defending their advantage. But a four-minute high-sticking penalty on Barrett Hayton with 5:18 remaining opened the door for the Hurricanes, and Svechnikov's second of the night cut the lead in half as the clock ticked down to 1:59.
With momentum on their side but the clock working against them, the Canes got right back to work. Completing his own double a mere 22 seconds after Svechnikov's second strike, Gostisbehere whistled another long-range laser past Karel Vejmelka to tie the game. Capping off the shocking comeback, Jordan Staal potted the game-winner with 30 seconds remaining, redirecting a Chatfield setup in the crease as a raucous Raleigh crowd erupted once more.
Brandon Bussi finished with 21 saves on 25 shots, picking up his fourth straight win between the pipes.