Recap: Canes Stun Mammoth On Whalers Night

They Said It...

Jordan Staal summarizing the chaotic ending...

"We were just trying to get back in the game, trying to get anything going. There was definitely some momentum we were riding, and the fans got into it. We were just kind of riding the wave. Obviously, in the game, things weren't clicking, and it finally clicked. To get those three goals that quickly and in that short period of time to win the game was really cool."

Shayne Gostisbehere elaborating on the comeback...

"It starts with Bussi's big save, that toe save. If they go up 5-2, I don't think we're talking about (the comeback). But, you know, it's just being relentless. Never die. Put pucks to the net, and you never know what's going to happen."

Andrei Svechnikov providing his view of the final two minutes...

"That was a special 1:30 for us. We tried to stay focused and play all the way down. That's how we should play all the time. A couple of bounces for us, obviously, but we stuck with the plan and stuck with the game."

Jordan Staal giving credit to the fans for their help in the final moments...

"I think there's something to be said about this building, too. The fans here are great. They're always behind us, but when it gets going and gets fired up, you can tell. The guys feed off of that, and we appreciate them. They didn't have much to cheer for tonight; it was back and forth, not much going on. (We get) A big goal, and momentum is a funny thing in this game. I thought the boys kind of took it, and the fans pushed us to another level too."

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts on Andrei Svechnikov's big night...

"I thought he was our best forward and maybe the best on the ice. He was impactful the whole night, really driving the play, and that's the kind of player he can be. If he can continue to do that, that bodes well for us."