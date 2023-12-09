Projected Lineup: December 9 at Vancouver

Raanta expected to start, Svechnikov doubtful to play

23_ProjectedLine129_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov could miss a second consecutive game on Saturday as the team takes on the Vancouver Canucks.

The winger took part in some of the group's morning skate to start the day at Rogers Place but left the ice early.

"I'm not holding my breath there," Rod Brind'Amour said when asked of Svechnikov's availability for tonight by reporters.

The 2023 All-Star took warmups in Calgary on Thursday but was ruled just ahead of puck drop due to an upper-body injury. The move prompted Michael Bunting to move up into the "top six" and Brendan Lemieux drew in as a result.

Just like when Svechnikov was absent last Tuesday in Philadelphia due to an illness, Bunting scored in his adjusted role.

As for the power play, Jack Drury took the left-handed shooting spot normally held down by the 23-year-old from Barnaul, Russia. Full updated units can be found below.

Behind the Canes' cast of skaters, Antti Raanta was the first goalie off the ice.

The veteran netminder is expected to take his turn in the rotation this evening, playing in what is expected to be his team-leading 13th game of the season. Raanta has faced the Canucks just three times in his career, posting a .917 save percentage in those affairs.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Necas

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Jarvis

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Drury, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin

