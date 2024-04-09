Projected Lineup: April 9 at Boston

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to go with Pyotr Kochetkov in net on Tuesday when they take on the Boston Bruins.
The 24-year-old will likely take his turn in the rotation after Frederik Andersen played on Sunday, and it would be his 39th start of the season if so.
Kochetkov enters a winner of his last two appearances, shutting out Montreal and more recently taking a 14-save victory from the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena.
In front of him, the Canes are not expected to make any changes to the lineup of skaters that earned a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Carolina was dominant throughout, thanks to an Andrei Svechnikov goal just 17 seconds in.
Jake Guentzel enters hot, riding a five-game point streak. He has now earned 13 points in his last eight games, giving him 21 points (5g, 16a) in 14 games with Carolina.
-
Tonight's Betting Odds
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis
Teravainen - Kuznetsov - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov
Noesen - Drury - Fast
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Andersen or Martin]
Injuries
N/A
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Brendan Lemieux
Scott Morrow
Bradly Nadeau
-
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei