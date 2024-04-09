Projected Lineup: April 9 at Boston

Kochetkov in line to start as the Canes stick with the same skaters from Sunday's shutout win

24_ProjectedLine49_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to go with Pyotr Kochetkov in net on Tuesday when they take on the Boston Bruins.

The 24-year-old will likely take his turn in the rotation after Frederik Andersen played on Sunday, and it would be his 39th start of the season if so.

Kochetkov enters a winner of his last two appearances, shutting out Montreal and more recently taking a 14-save victory from the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena.

In front of him, the Canes are not expected to make any changes to the lineup of skaters that earned a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Carolina was dominant throughout, thanks to an Andrei Svechnikov goal just 17 seconds in.

Jake Guentzel enters hot, riding a five-game point streak. He has now earned 13 points in his last eight games, giving him 21 points (5g, 16a) in 14 games with Carolina.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

N/A

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei

