Preview: October 17 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from defeat for the first time this season, as they meet the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 17

Puck Drop: 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, October 15

Sharks Record: 0-1-1 (1 Point, T-5th, Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, October 14