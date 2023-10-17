News Feed

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Canes Announce Roster Moves

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players

Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville

Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Skjei, Teravainen look to continue impressive starts as the western road trip swings to Northern California

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

SAN JOSE, CA - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from defeat for the first time this season, as they meet the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 17

Puck Drop: 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, October 15

Sharks Record: 0-1-1 (1 Point, T-5th, Pacific Division)

Sharks Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, October 14

Last Time Out

  • A sloppy start doomed the Canes on Sunday night in Anaheim, falling in an early 3-0 hole. Despite two goals on the power play, one of them coming from Teuvo Teravainen in a multi-goal night for him, Rod Brind'Amour's group could never crawl all the way back, ultimately falling 6-3 for their first loss of the season.

Turbo Time

  • Through the first three games of the season, no player has had a better start for the Canes than Teravainen. Now with four goals in three games, #86 appears to be well on the road to a bounce-back season after a frustrating 2022-23 campaign. Only Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs has more goals than the Finnish winger, league-wide.

Power Play Promise?

  • After starting the season 1/10, Teravainen and Martin Necas both found twine on the man advantage against Anaheim. A slight tweak in the units, swapping Necas and Brent Burns on their respective units may have played a role in the production. To finish the game at Honda Center, the power play units were as follows:
  • PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Necas with DeAngelo
  • PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Teravainen with Burns and Orlov

Early-Season Adjustments

  • Signed to a two-year deal worth just shy of $8M AAV this summer, Dmitry Orlov has been paired with the returning Tony DeAngelo through the first three games of the season. While the importance of the +/- stat has become questioned over recent years, the pair is a combined -10 to start the season, despite DeAngelo registering a point in all three games. Carolina's defensive tendencies are not the easiest to pick up on for newcomers, as exemplified by Brent Burns, who had a slow start to his first season under Tim Gleason last year. While it's inevitable brighter pastures are ahead for the pair, Jalen Chatfield has been a healthy scratch for the past two games after proving he could be an every-night player last season. Could we see #5 draw in to try and shake things up?

Skjeisy Baby

  • In addition to Teravainen and DeAngelo, Brady Skjei has also registered a point in all three games thus far this season.  With one goal and three assists to his name, #76 is impressively following up on his banner 2022-23 campaign, where he registered 18 goals.

In Net

  • Antti Raanta suffered the loss in net on Sunday in Anaheim, allowing four goals on 23 shots. Over the past few seasons we've seen a fairly consistent rotation between Raanta and Frederik Andersen during regular-season play, and if that holds true again this season, perhaps "Zilla" would be in line for a start this evening. However, it would not be out of the realm of consideration to consider going back to Raanta to get his confidence back in line against a Sharks team that is not expected to contend for the Stanley Cup this season.

On The Other Side

  • Although they were outshot 52-21 on Saturday, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood allowed the Sharks to hang in against the Colorado Avalanche. Dealt to the Bay Area this summer from the New Jersey Devils, Blackwood protected the lead all the way until the final two minutes for his new club, before the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions eventually prevailed in a shootout. Should David Quinn and staff go back to him again tonight, the Canes may have a real challenge ahead of them.

Martin Necas with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, who suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22), is skating and "getting closer" to returning, per Brind'Amour on October 13.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov remains skating in a no-contact jersey as he makes his way back from ACL surgery in March. He is not traveling with the team to start the trip, but could possibly make his season debut when the Canes return home later this month.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki suffered a "not serious" shoulder injury versus Nashville (exhibition) on Thursday, October 5. As of October 13, he is still "a ways away" from game action, per Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • Carolina will be wearing their white uniforms. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly to Seattle post-game. They have a practice scheduled for Wednesday, before returning to game action against the Kraken on Thursday at 10 p.m.

