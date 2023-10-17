News Feed

Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Preview: October 17 at San Jose
Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim
Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim
Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim
Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA
Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles
Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles
Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability
Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base
Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa
Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche
PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections
Canes Announce Roster Moves

Canes Announce Roster Moves
Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players
Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

Aho, Kotkaniemi to remain with new wingers after mid-game switch in Anaheim

ProjectedLineup_101723_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

SAN JOSE, CA - After making a handful of in-game changes during Sunday's defeat in Anaheim, the Carolina Hurricanes will have a bit of a different look to their lineup when they take on the San Jose Sharks tonight.

Centers Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were flip-flopped at Honda Center, attempting to create some better opportunities at five-on-five. At this morning's skate at the Shark Tank, it appeared that they'd remain with their new combinations.

Another switch from the team's most recent game was on special teams, where Martin Necas and Brent Burns were swapped on their respective power play units. That change led to immediate dividends, with #88 recording his first goal of the year in the third period on a feed from Michael Bunting.  The new-look units are as follows:

  • PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Necas with DeAngelo
  • PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Teravainen with Burns and Orlov

Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with the standard setup of 12 forwards and six defensemen for the past two games, but there is also a possibility that Jalen Chatfield draws back into the lineup this evening.  Whether that be in the same 12-6 formation or if the team elects to go back to 11-7 is to be determined.

Although Tony DeAngelo has three points in three games to start his second stint with the team, he and partner Dmitry Orlov are a combined -10.

Chatfield played 4:39 in the team's season-opening victory over Ottawa, rotating as the seventh defenseman.

In net, Frederik Andersen was the first goalie off the ice.  Earning wins over the Senators and Kings, the veteran netminder has allowed just four goals at even strength.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Necas

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Jarvis

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux* - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - DeAngelo*

Chatfield*

Goaltenders

Andersen

Raanta

(one of the skaters denoted with an asterisk will not play)

Worth A Click

Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Opening Night: The Aftermovie

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Fast Aims To Keep Adding Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In The Season Ahead

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info