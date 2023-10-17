Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA - After making a handful of in-game changes during Sunday's defeat in Anaheim, the Carolina Hurricanes will have a bit of a different look to their lineup when they take on the San Jose Sharks tonight.

Centers Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were flip-flopped at Honda Center, attempting to create some better opportunities at five-on-five. At this morning's skate at the Shark Tank, it appeared that they'd remain with their new combinations.

Another switch from the team's most recent game was on special teams, where Martin Necas and Brent Burns were swapped on their respective power play units. That change led to immediate dividends, with #88 recording his first goal of the year in the third period on a feed from Michael Bunting. The new-look units are as follows:

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Necas with DeAngelo

Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Necas with DeAngelo PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Teravainen with Burns and Orlov

Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with the standard setup of 12 forwards and six defensemen for the past two games, but there is also a possibility that Jalen Chatfield draws back into the lineup this evening. Whether that be in the same 12-6 formation or if the team elects to go back to 11-7 is to be determined.

Although Tony DeAngelo has three points in three games to start his second stint with the team, he and partner Dmitry Orlov are a combined -10.

Chatfield played 4:39 in the team's season-opening victory over Ottawa, rotating as the seventh defenseman.

In net, Frederik Andersen was the first goalie off the ice. Earning wins over the Senators and Kings, the veteran netminder has allowed just four goals at even strength.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Necas

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Jarvis

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux* - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - DeAngelo*

Chatfield*

Goaltenders

Andersen

Raanta

(one of the skaters denoted with an asterisk will not play)