Preview: November 9 at Toronto

Canes wrap up weekend back-to-back north of the border

25-26_251109 Lead Graphic TOR - NUCOR_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their win streak to four on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

---

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 10-4-0 (20 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 8

---

Maple Leafs Record: 8-6-1 (17 Points, T-5th - Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 8

Last Time Out...

  • Multi-point efforts (1G, 1A each) from Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault, and Andrei Svechnikov led the Canes to a 6-3 victory in Raleigh last night.
  • For Legault, it was his first two NHL points, and he was joined by Joel Nystrom, who recorded his first with a second-period helper.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 of 22 in his second start of the season, moving him to 2-0-0.

Svech's Starting To Heat Up...

  • After starting the season with no points in his first eight games, Andrei Svechnikov has come alive in a major way.
  • He now has six points in his last six games, including four goals.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov getting the start on Saturday, the Canes will turn to either Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi in net tonight.
  • Andersen earned the win over Minnesota on Thursday night, turning away 21 to improve to 5-3-0 this season.
  • Bussi has not started since Oct. 30, when he earned a 26-save win over the New York Islanders. He is 3-1 in his first four NHL starts.

On The Other Side...

  • Toronto also played last night, having its three-game win streak snapped in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
  • Despite losing Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, the Leafs remain one of the best scoring teams in the league. Entering Sunday's play, they've produced 55 goals, tied for the third-most in the NHL. What makes that even more impressive is that their power play sits 27th in the league, converting on just 15.8% of their tries.
  • William Nylander is among the league's leading scorers with 20 points in 11 games.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) left Nov. 6's win during the first period. Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update post-game.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left the game on Oct. 28 with an injury that was unrelated to the one that kept him out of three games on the Canes' extended road trip. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 29 that the blueliner is "not going to be [out just] day-to-day, I don't think, but hopefully it's not too long."
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh post-game and are scheduled to practice on Monday. They'll return to game action on Tuesday, hosting the Capitals at Lenovo Center.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs. Washington | Veterans Day | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

