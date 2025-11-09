Preview: November 9 at Toronto

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to move their win streak to four on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

---

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 10-4-0 (20 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 8

---

Maple Leafs Record: 8-6-1 (17 Points, T-5th - Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 8