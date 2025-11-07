Recap: Canes Outlast Wild In Seesaw Slugfest

RALEIGH, N.C. - In a game that featured two go-ahead goals for both clubs, the Carolina Hurricanes potted the decisive duo en route to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Lenovo Center.

Thursday's back-and-forth began with a Matt Boldy opener at 5:34, before the fireworks well and truly went off in a five-goal first period. An illegal check to the head of Jalen Chatfield, delivered by Tyler Pitlick, drew the ire of Canes captain Jordan Staal, who sparked his team with just the sixth fighting major of his 20-season career. From there, the clubs traded a lightning round of three goals in 52 seconds, two of which went to Carolina.

Jackson Blake struck first, weaving through all three zones with the puck before wiring a wrister from the right circle past Filip Gustavsson. When Brock Faber responded for Minnesota 31 seconds later, Andrei Svechnikov had an answer for the hosts just 21 ticks after that.

Before the contest could make it to the first intermission, Sean Walker potted his second goal in as many games, giving the home side their first lead of the night.

When play resumed for the second period, the two sides picked up right where they left off. Boldy's second goal of the night leveled the score again, but the deadlock didn't last long. Nine seconds after the equalizer, Nikolaj Ehlers put himself in the goal column for a second straight contest, finishing a Blake dish at the back post.

With a fast-and-furious first 21 minutes in the rearview, both teams settled into a tight-checking tussle. Neither side scored again, with each goaltender coming up with answers they couldn't find earlier in the contest, and Carolina's banged-up blue line holding strong amid a third-period push from Minnesota.

Frederik Andersen posted 20 saves on 23 shots, earning his first win in his last three starts.