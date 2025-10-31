Recap: Canes Bounce Back With Win Over Isles

RALEIGH, N.C. - Scoring three goals in both the first and third periods, the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the New York Islanders 6-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

The fireworks started with a couple of firsts, kicked off by Bradly Nadeau netting the maiden marker of his young career. Collecting a New York turnover in the left circle, the 20-year-old rifled a quick-release wrister under the glove of David Rittich to open the scoring at 2:33. Then it was Mike Reilly's turn, scoring for the first time as a Hurricane on a shorthanded wraparound three minutes later.

Capping off a statement stanza, Jordan Martinook tapped home a rebound that had squeaked through Rittich's pads for the Canes' third of the night at 10:21, though 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer cut into the lead before the end of the frame with a power-play goal for New York.

Following a scoreless, stop-and-start second period, Jackson Blake brought the Raleigh faithful back to their feet and restored his team's three-goal lead just 1:51 into the third. Following some slick work from Taylor Hall to outfox Schaefer, Blake then used the star rookie as a screen to wire a shot upstairs past Rittich.

Another Islanders marker threatened to steal some momentum for the visitors, but Andrei Svechnikov had an answer just 11 seconds later, pulling off his patented power move and roofing a shot from in close. Logan Stankoven then joined the fun in the final seconds of play, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Nikolaj Ehlers for his team's sixth of the night.

Brandon Bussi picked up his third win in four career starts with 26 saves on 28 shots, picking up an assist as well on Blake's goal.