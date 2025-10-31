Recap: Canes Bounce Back With Win Over Isles

Nadeau nets first goal; Svechnikov, Stankoven record two points apiece

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - Scoring three goals in both the first and third periods, the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the New York Islanders 6-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

The fireworks started with a couple of firsts, kicked off by Bradly Nadeau netting the maiden marker of his young career. Collecting a New York turnover in the left circle, the 20-year-old rifled a quick-release wrister under the glove of David Rittich to open the scoring at 2:33. Then it was Mike Reilly's turn, scoring for the first time as a Hurricane on a shorthanded wraparound three minutes later.

Capping off a statement stanza, Jordan Martinook tapped home a rebound that had squeaked through Rittich's pads for the Canes' third of the night at 10:21, though 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer cut into the lead before the end of the frame with a power-play goal for New York.

Following a scoreless, stop-and-start second period, Jackson Blake brought the Raleigh faithful back to their feet and restored his team's three-goal lead just 1:51 into the third. Following some slick work from Taylor Hall to outfox Schaefer, Blake then used the star rookie as a screen to wire a shot upstairs past Rittich.

Another Islanders marker threatened to steal some momentum for the visitors, but Andrei Svechnikov had an answer just 11 seconds later, pulling off his patented power move and roofing a shot from in close. Logan Stankoven then joined the fun in the final seconds of play, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Nikolaj Ehlers for his team's sixth of the night.

Brandon Bussi picked up his third win in four career starts with 26 saves on 28 shots, picking up an assist as well on Blake's goal.

  • Forward Bradly Nadeau scored his first career goal in his sixth NHL game. Selected by Carolina 30th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, he's the 13th member of that draft class to score an NHL goal and is the 16th player in Hurricanes team history (since relocation) to score for the club before his 21st birthday.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov has now posted three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games after being held off the scoresheet in the first eight, including his first multi-point performance of the 2025-26 campaign on Thursday.
  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin recorded an assist to become the third rookie defenseman in franchise history with five or more points through their first 10 NHL games, joining Jamie McBain (3G, 4A) and Jake Bean (5A).
  • Nikishin also posted a +3 rating on Thursday, boosting his season-long plus/minus to +11 to move into a tie with Colorado's Cale Makar and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey for the league lead in that category.
  • Defenseman Mike Reilly found twine against his former club for his first goal as a Hurricane, and just the third shorthanded strike of his career. It was Reilly's first time lighting the lamp in a regular-season game since April 9, 2024.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi picked up his first career point with an assist on Jackson Blake's third-period marker. He's just the second goalie in franchise history to record a point within his first four career appearances, joining Hartford netminder Kay Whitmore (March 30, 1989).

Rod Brind'Amour discussing his team getting a bounce-back win after Tuesday's tough loss to Vegas...

"The effort's never the issue with our team. Sometimes it's the execution and whatnot, but I thought tonight was a good effort. There were some really good energy plays and individual plays that got us some goals, and I liked the way we played in the third. I thought that was pretty solid... That, to me, (was what I was looking for). We didn't need to get more goals, but we did because we were playing it right. You know the other team's going to press, and that's the way you have to do that. I thought the way we went about it, in terms of our mindset, was the right way tonight."

New York-born Brandon Bussi on beating his hometown team...

"Anytime you get to play in the NHL, it's a cool opportunity. It's where I grew up, and a lot of my friends and people around me were Islanders fans growing up. I played hockey for the Junior Islanders for a bit. They're a great organization, it's great to beat them though."

Mike Reilly praising Brandon Bussi...

"He works his * off. In practice, he competes for every single puck. He's a great kid, too. It's good to see him rewarded, and obviously, it's a great opportunity for him right now too. I know we're all excited for him that he's doing great."

Bradly Nadeau after his first NHL goal...

"It felt unbelievable. KK and Jank had a good forecheck going; it popped in the slot, I got the shot off, and it went in. It's an unbelievable feeling. You dream to score a goal in the NHL as a kid, and I was able to do that tonight."

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before flying to Boston for a Saturday matinee against the Bruins.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 1 at Boston | 1:00 p.m. ET | FDSN South
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 p.m. ET | Women In Sports Celebration | Tickets | Parking

