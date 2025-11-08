Preview: November 8 vs. Buffalo

Canes start a home-road back-to-back weekend set

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third win in a row on Saturday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

---

When: Saturday, Nov. 8

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 9-4-0 (18 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Nov. 6

---

Sabres Record: 5-5-4 (14 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 6

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes came out on top of a back-and-forth slugfest against the Wild on Thursday night in Raleigh.
  • Jackson Blake and Sean Walker had a goal and an assist each, leading the way offensively.
  • Captain Jordan Staal played in his 910th game as a Hurricane, becoming the team's all-time leader.
  • K'Andre Miller returned to the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury.
  • Goatlender Frederik Andersen stopped 20 out of 22 shots, returning to the win column for the first time in three starts.

Walks This Way...

  • Defenseman Sean Walker enters tonight's contest with back-to-back multi-point contests for the first time in his career.
  • Producing a goal and an assist on Tuesday in New York and at home on Thursday against the Wild, he also leads the team with an average of 23:52 played per night.

Best Against Buffalo...

  • The Canes are 17-4-1 in their last 22 matchups with the Sabres dating back to 2016-17.
  • Buffalo's last win in Raleigh was on March 22, 2016. Carolina has won the last 11 meetings in the 919.
  • Sebastian Aho has tallied 29 points (16g, 13a) in 22 career regular-season games against the Sabres.

White On Home Ice...

  • Carolina will wear their new white uniforms on home ice for the first time in a regular-season game tonight. It is the first of two occasions that they are set to do so this season, with the second being Dec. 23.
  • To view the team's full uniform schedule, click here.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov posting a shutout on Tuesday and Frederik Andersen winning on Thursday over Minnesota, if the Canes plan to keep their rotation going, tonight would be Brandon Bussi's turn.
  • The rookie's latest appearance was last Thursday, in a 26-save victory over the New York Islanders.

On The Other Side...

  • The Sabres come to town, starting a four-game road stint that will take them to Utah, Colorado, and Detroit. Although they've dropped four of their last five games, they've also earned at least a point in four of them as they've gone beyond regulation.
  • On the season as a whole, Buffalo is averaging just 2.64 goals per game, 28th out of all 32 teams.
  • Among things that have gone well for the team, they currently pace the NHL with their 91.3% penalty kill.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) left Nov. 6's win during the first period. Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update post-game.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left the game on Oct. 28 with an injury that was unrelated to the one that kept him out of three games on the Canes' extended road trip. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 29 that the blueliner is "not going to be [out just] day-to-day, I don't think, but hopefully it's not too long."
  • Forward Eric Robinson (upper-body injury) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that the forward does not need surgery, but will still be out for "a long time." On Nov. 5, Robinson rejoined the team for practice in a no-contact sweater.
  • Forward William Carrier (lower-body injury) left the game on Oct. 23 and did not return. Alongside Robinson, Rod Brind'Amour said on Oct. 27 that he also does not need surgery, but will still be out for "a long time." As of Nov. 3, Carrier has been skating during the team's ice availability for injured players.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Toronto immediately post-game and take on the Maple Leafs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.
  • Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 9 at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs. Washington | Veterans Day | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

