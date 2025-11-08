Preview: November 8 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third win in a row on Saturday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

When: Saturday, Nov. 8

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 9-4-0 (18 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Nov. 6

Sabres Record: 5-5-4 (14 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 6