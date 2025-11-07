Jordan Staal Becomes Canes' All-Time Games Played Leader

"What he does for our team, it's almost hard to put into words."

11.4.25 Staal
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Move over, big bro.

On Thursday night, as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Minnesota Wild, it was a changing of the guard in the team's record books. When he touched the ice for his first shift, Jordan Staal became the team's all-time leader in games played, officially leapfrogging his brother, Eric.

His 910th time wearing the sweater in a regular-season game, the impact that No. 11 has had in his now 14 years in Raleigh is ineffable.

From being traded on his wedding day, to growing alongside his brother(s) in the locker room, to Captaining the team through some of the organization's most successful years, "Jordo" deserves every ounce of praise received.

NSH@CAR, Gm5: Staal wins Game 5 in overtime

In today's day and age, it's easy to look to points and highlights when attempting to measure a player's contributions to a team. However, culture isn't quantified. If it were, Staal would be amongst the league's leaders year in and year out.

Rod Brind'Amour, who picked Staal to wear the "C" following Justin Williams for the 2019-20 season, said the choice was an easy one.

"When you're trying to think of a guy to lead your group, it has to be a guy that does it. He doesn't just talk the talk. This guy walks it every day," Brind'Amour reasoned. "He makes my job really easy."

Conducting business like a professional both with and without his skates on, Staal brings a strong work ethic each and every day, setting the tone for the locker room.

"He's the most consistent player I think I've ever been around," longtime teammate and fellow member of the leadership group, Jordan Martinook, echoed. "Obviously, I get a first-class seat to watch it. He drags me into the fight more than I care to tell everybody, because I know he's going to be on every single night."

For a team that has had success drafting and developing players in recent years, Staal's impact in elevating those players is felt as well.

"He's the epitome of consistency for our team," Seth Jarvis chimed in with. "Every night, you know what to expect and I think he delivers. That's something that our team really leans on. That's probably a big reason why he is Captain... He takes his job seriously. He makes sure everyone is pushing themselves and expects the best out of everybody."

"There's a lot to admire from a coach's standpoint. There's a ton of things. You talk about consistency in people, that's what he is. The fact that he just does it right on and off the ice. He's the kind of person you want representing your organization," Brind'Amour continued.

That sentiment is felt all the way up the totem pole within the franchise, including the team's chief decision maker.

"Jordan has been an incredible leader for this team," General Manager Eric Tulsky praised. "His ability to defend against the opponents’ best players every night makes everyone else’s job easier, and his relentless and powerful play down low in the offensive zone sets the tone for our team shift after shift. He makes this team what it is."

As Tulsky alluded to, it's not always the glitz and glamour that makes Staal's game so strong. It's the necessary things that he's successful at. Since Staal became a Hurricane ahead of the 2012-13 season, he ranks fifth among all NHL skaters in the faceoff dot (min. 10,000 faceoffs), winning 56.1% of his attempts.

One of just six players to win 1,000 faceoffs while shorthanded, his 1746:26 played while down a man ranks fourth-most out of 1,624 players during that timeframe.

But even when a teammate takes an errant penalty, or the Canes are going through a tough stretch, Staal knows the right button to push and the correct message to send. Seldom are there screaming matches or thrown equipment.

"It's nice for a team when your Captain is even-keeled at all times," Martinook appreciated. "If something needs to be said, he says it, and when he does, it hits home a lot harder than when he's rah rah all the time. I just love that about him."

"The way he's been able to play at the same level for so long (is admirable)," Jarvis continued. "He's such a big part of our team and contributes in all different ways, whether it's scoring, defense, faceoffs, it's really incredible how he can impact a game."

Now in his 20th NHL season, he is also one of just five active players to score a goal in 20 seasons, joining Sidney Crosby (21), Brent Burns (21), Alex Ovechkin (20) and Corey Perry (20).

"I appreciate what he's done for us and this organization (and) what he's done for me as a coach," Brind'Amour added. "What he does for our team it's almost hard to put into words. Around here, we talk about him, but the hockey world doesn't as much as they should, because he's that valuable to our group."

While all of those testimonials should convey just how much Staal means to the Hurricanes, the head coach, often viewed as a model of hard work in his own way, gave his Captain one final compliment.

"There's some things that if it was me, I'd want to be like him, (especially) the way he comes to the rink every day and puts the team first. " Brind'Amour finished with. "In today's day in age, it's not unique, but it's getting harder and harder to find."

