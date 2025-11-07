Jordan Staal Becomes Canes' All-Time Games Played Leader

In today's day and age, it's easy to look to points and highlights when attempting to measure a player's contributions to a team. However, culture isn't quantified. If it were, Staal would be amongst the league's leaders year in and year out.

Rod Brind'Amour, who picked Staal to wear the "C" following Justin Williams for the 2019-20 season, said the choice was an easy one.

"When you're trying to think of a guy to lead your group, it has to be a guy that does it. He doesn't just talk the talk. This guy walks it every day," Brind'Amour reasoned. "He makes my job really easy."

Conducting business like a professional both with and without his skates on, Staal brings a strong work ethic each and every day, setting the tone for the locker room.

"He's the most consistent player I think I've ever been around," longtime teammate and fellow member of the leadership group, Jordan Martinook, echoed. "Obviously, I get a first-class seat to watch it. He drags me into the fight more than I care to tell everybody, because I know he's going to be on every single night."

For a team that has had success drafting and developing players in recent years, Staal's impact in elevating those players is felt as well.

"He's the epitome of consistency for our team," Seth Jarvis chimed in with. "Every night, you know what to expect and I think he delivers. That's something that our team really leans on. That's probably a big reason why he is Captain... He takes his job seriously. He makes sure everyone is pushing themselves and expects the best out of everybody."