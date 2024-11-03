Preview: November 3 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - Winners of five straight, the Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals on Sunday for the second tilt of their four-game homestand.

When: Sunday, November 3

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing: Canes -230

Canes Record: 7-2-0 (14 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 8-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, October 31

Capitals Record: 8-2-0 (16 Points, T-1st - Metro Division)

Capitals Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 2