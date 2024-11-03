Preview: November 3 vs. Washington

Canes host the Caps for divisional showdown at Lenovo Center

Gameday 11_3 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Winners of five straight, the Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals on Sunday for the second tilt of their four-game homestand.

-

When: Sunday, November 3

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -230

-

Canes Record: 7-2-0 (14 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 8-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, October 31

-

Capitals Record: 8-2-0 (16 Points, T-1st - Metro Division)

Capitals Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 2

Last Game...

  • The Canes erupted for an 8-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
  • Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov each scored twice, and Martin Necas led the team with four points (1G, 3A).
  • Carolina's power play went 3-for-5, and the team tallied three of its goals in 52 seconds in the first period.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 13 saves on 15 shots for his third straight win between the pipes.

Rapid Fire...

  • The Canes' torrid scoring in the first period on Thursday marked the second-fastest three goals tallied in franchise history behind a three-goal burst in 43 seconds on Oct. 28, 2006 against Tampa Bay.
  • It also marks the fastest three goals by any NHL team this season, besting the Vancouver Canucks (1:05 on Oct. 26).

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Pyotr Kochetkov became the first Carolina netminder to start back-to-back games this season with wins over Vancouver and Boston earlier this week.
  • Rod Brind'Amour suggested on Thursday that Kochetkov could continue to see the bulk of the work during Andersen's absence. "He (Kochetkov) really wants that," said the Canes' coach. "We'll see how it all works out here, but he's more than likely going to get a good run at it."
  • Spencer Martin has not yet appeared in game action since being recalled on Oct. 28, but went 1-1-1 with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) to start the season.

Ros-Colored Glasses...

  • Jack Roslovic scored two goals in Thursday's contest, marking his first multi-goal game of the season and 13th of his career.
  • He now has goals in back-to-back games and six goals in his last seven games, marking the most goals in a seven-game span and the most in the first nine games to start a season in his career.
  • Roslovic's six goals lead all Hurricanes skaters and ranks tied for 16th in the league.

Milestone Watch...

  • Sebastian Aho is one game-winning goal away from passing Ron Francis for the franchise record with 58.
  • Eric Robinson is five points shy of 100 NHL points
  • Sean Walker is three points away from 100 NHL points

On The Other Side...

  • The Capitals have also started the season well, leading the Metropolitan Division with 16 points (8-2-0) through 10 games, and enter tonight's game with wins in three straight after knocking off Columbus 7-2 on Saturday.
  • Dylan Strome (16pts), Alex Ovechkin (13pts) and Connor McMichael (12pts) lead the way offensively for Washington.
  • Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson have split time between the pipes, each starting five games. Thompson got the nod on Saturday, stopping 36 of 38 shots to remain unbeaten in his starts this season (5-0-0).

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has been practicing with the team since the onset of training camp, originally in a no-contact sweater. He graduated to a regular practice sweater in mid-October, but there is currently no timetable for his Hurricanes debut.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday, October 31 that the goaltender is week-to-week.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday and return to game action on Tuesday against the Flyers.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, November 5 vs. Philadelphia | Tickets | Parking

