Preview: November 3 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - Winners of five straight, the Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals on Sunday for the second tilt of their four-game homestand.
When: Sunday, November 3
Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -230
Canes Record: 7-2-0 (14 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 8-2 Win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, October 31
Capitals Record: 8-2-0 (16 Points, T-1st - Metro Division)
Capitals Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 2