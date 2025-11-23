Preview: November 23 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes close out a four-game road trip on Sunday, facing the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
---
When: Sunday, Nov. 23
Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App, NHL Network | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 14-5-2 (30 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Nov. 21
---
Sabres Record: 8-9-4 (20 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)
Sabres Last Game: 9-3 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Nov. 21