Preview: November 23 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes close out a four-game road trip on Sunday, facing the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

---

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App, NHL Network | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 14-5-2 (30 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Nov. 21

---

Sabres Record: 8-9-4 (20 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 9-3 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Nov. 21