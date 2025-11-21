Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg

Canes' four-game road trip takes them north of the border

25-26_LeadGraphic_112125_WPG_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

WINNIPEG, Man. - For the first time since signing with the Carolina Hurricanes this summer, Nikolaj Ehlers returns to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Friday.

---

When: Friday, Nov. 21

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 13-5-2 (28 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, Nov. 19

---

Jets Record: 12-7-0 (24 Points, T-3rd - Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Nov. 18

Last Time Out...

  • Although the Canes outshot the Wild 45-19 and out-attempted them 95-33, Minnesota earned the victory in a shootout on Wednesday.
  • Jackson Blake had maybe the best game of his young NHL career, scoring two of the team's three goals, including the game-tying tally with just 1:06 remaining.
  • Carolina went 0-for-3 in the skills competition, meaning Frederik Andersen suffered the loss in net, moving to 5-4-2.

Fly Returns To Where It Began...

  • A first-round pick by the Jets in 2014, Nikolaj Ehlers was a member of the organization until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Playing there for 10 years and 674 games, he ranks in the top 10 in the franchise's record books in almost every offensive statistic.
  • The 29-year-old signed a six-year contract with an AAV of $8.5M on July 3 and has been one of the hottest producers for his new team as of late. Recording at least one point in 12 of the team's last 15 games, he paces the team with 13 points since Oct. 20.

In Net...

  • Over the last week, the Canes have narrowed down their three-goalie utilization to a rotation of just Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov. Brandon Bussi remains on the roster and working with the team, but has not been tapped for game action since Nov. 9 in Toronto.
  • Andersen started on Wednesday night in Minnesota, signaling that tonight will likely either be Kochetkov or Bussi.
  • Kochetkov is 4-0 this season with a 1.70 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. He nearly recorded his second shutout of the season on Monday, before the Bruins spoiled the perfect outing with just 10 seconds to go in regulation.
  • Bussi is 4-1 through his first five NHL appearances. He allowed four goals to the Maple Leafs in his latest outing, but maintains a goals against average of 2.60.

On The Other Side...

  • Winners of three of their last four, the Jets have received a stellar start to their season from center Mark Scheifele. Entering Friday's play tied for fifth among all NHL skaters with 27 points, teammate Kyle Connor (24 points) sits not far behind.
  • But perhaps the most important player for Winnipeg this season has been defenseman Josh Morrissey. Logging 24:22 per night, his 21 points only trail Cale Makar (25) for the most by a blueliner in the NHL.
  • In net, Connor Hellebuyck continues to be the workhorse, playing 14 of the team's 19 games. Although an 8-6 record may not pop off the stats sheet, his .913 save percentage is sixth among netminders who have made a minimum of 10 appearances this season.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left the game on Nov. 14 with a lower-body concern. Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the injury is not considered long-term.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield entered concussion protocol on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8. He returned to practice with the team on Nov. 18 and is expected to play "at some point" during the team's current road trip.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for tonight's contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday in Buffalo. They'll return to game action against the Sabres on Sunday afternoon.
  • Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 23 at Buffalo | 1:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO, NHLN
  • Next Home Game: Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Partner With WRAL And FanDuel Sports Network For 'Hockey For The Holidays' Simulcasts

Prospect Report: Cerrato's Still Hot, Unger Sorum's Stepping Forward

Recap: Blake Shines, But Canes Fall In Shootout

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota

Preview: November 19 at Minnesota

Injury Report: Chatfield Nearing Return

Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston

Projected Lineup: November 17 at Boston

Preview: November 17 at Boston

Canes Recall Fensore From Chicago

Recap: Canes Earn Point In OT Loss To Oilers

Canes Assign Nadeau To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Edmonton

Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

Preview: November 15 vs. Edmonton

Recap: Aho's OT Dagger Helps Canes Down Canucks

Projected Lineup: November 14 vs. Vancouver