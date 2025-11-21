Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Man. - For the first time since signing with the Carolina Hurricanes this summer, Nikolaj Ehlers returns to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Friday.
---
When: Friday, Nov. 21
Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 13-5-2 (28 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, Nov. 19
---
Jets Record: 12-7-0 (24 Points, T-3rd - Central Division)
Jets Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Nov. 18