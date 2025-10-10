Recap: Canes Outduel Devils For Season-Opening Win

Miller, Jarvis score twice; Andersen makes 19 saves

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by five multi-point efforts, including K'Andre Miller's first two goals in red and black, the Carolina Hurricanes ousted the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

It took just 4:06 for a capacity Lenovo Center crowd to explode on Thursday, as Taylor Hall tipped home Carolina's first goal of the season with a redirection of Shayne Gostisbehere's blast from the blue line.

When the Devils found their legs and leveled the score just before the midway point of the contest, the Canes mustered a quick response, with Miller restoring his club's lead on a seeing-eye shot just 1:08 later. But another for the visitors shortly afterward knotted the tilt at two through 40 minutes, setting up a winner-take-all third period.

Carolina's third lead of the night arrived on the stick of Miller once more, with a booming slap shot sneaking through Jacob Markstrom at 10:21 of the final frame. But the back-and-forth continued, and New Jersey again found an equalizer as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

Nearing the end of regulation, the Hurricanes took a lead they would not relinquish thanks to Seth Jarvis, whose deft deflection of a Sebastian Aho feed in the crease put the hosts up for good at 17:17. Jarvis later netted an empty-netter, and a final-minute insurance marker from Eric Robinson helped seal the win.

Frederik Andersen turned in a solid showing in his first foray, stopping 19 of 22 shots between the pipes.

Stats & Standouts

  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller and forward Seth Jarvis became the first pair of Hurricanes/Whalers teammates to score multiple goals in the same season opener.
  • That duo also became the fourth and fifth players in team history (since relocation) with multiple goals in a season-opening game, joining Sami Kapanen (Oct. 7, 2000), Brandon Sutter (Oct. 7, 2010) and Andrei Svechnikov (Oct. 14, 2021).
  • Miller is just the third blueliner in franchise history to score twice in his team debut, joining James Patrick (Nov. 3, 1993) and Gilles Lupien (Feb. 22, 1981).
  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers also made his team debut on Thursday, firing two shots and doling out two hits while logging 19:35 TOI - more than all but one game he appeared in with Winnipeg last season.
  • Skating in his first career regular-season game, defenseman Alexander Nikishin recorded his first regular-season point with an assist on Taylor Hall's opening tally. The 24-year-old blueliner also picked up a helper in four playoff appearances last season.
  • With fantastic crowd support throughout, Canes fans picked up right where they left off in May, selling out the Lenovo Center for a record 118th consecutive time. Even with building renovations underway, tonight's total, with standing room attendance included, was 18,404.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after his group hit seven posts, and kept pushing...

"I love the fact that we didn't hang our heads. Even when they kept tying it up, and we're playing pretty well and had plenty of chances, we just kept moving forward. It was a good first step, for sure."

Rod Brind'Amour on K'Andre Miller's night...

"I thought he was exceptional. Take the goals away, even, he was impactful. He hadn't played a game for how many months? He stepped right in and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Obviously, we're pretty excited to have him."

K'Andre Miller, post-game...

"Obviously, there's some adjustments and in-game stuff that I was just trying to figure out on the go. I didn't have any preseason games, so this was my first real look with the team. Once I got adjusted and found the speed of the game, I felt great. It was fun."

Seth Jarvis following another third-period win for the team, something we've seen many times over the years...

"We pride ourselves on our third period. I think a lot of that has to do with our conditioning; we're a very well-conditioned team. By the time the third period rolls around, I think we can wear teams down with how we play. I think it was pretty evident tonight. They kind of got back in the game, but we did a good job of shutting them out after that and coming back with our own goals."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will hold an optional practice on Friday before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Oct.11 vs. Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m. ET | Margaritaville Night | Tickets | Parking

