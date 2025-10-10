Recap: Canes Outduel Devils For Season-Opening Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by five multi-point efforts, including K'Andre Miller's first two goals in red and black, the Carolina Hurricanes ousted the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

It took just 4:06 for a capacity Lenovo Center crowd to explode on Thursday, as Taylor Hall tipped home Carolina's first goal of the season with a redirection of Shayne Gostisbehere's blast from the blue line.

When the Devils found their legs and leveled the score just before the midway point of the contest, the Canes mustered a quick response, with Miller restoring his club's lead on a seeing-eye shot just 1:08 later. But another for the visitors shortly afterward knotted the tilt at two through 40 minutes, setting up a winner-take-all third period.

Carolina's third lead of the night arrived on the stick of Miller once more, with a booming slap shot sneaking through Jacob Markstrom at 10:21 of the final frame. But the back-and-forth continued, and New Jersey again found an equalizer as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

Nearing the end of regulation, the Hurricanes took a lead they would not relinquish thanks to Seth Jarvis, whose deft deflection of a Sebastian Aho feed in the crease put the hosts up for good at 17:17. Jarvis later netted an empty-netter, and a final-minute insurance marker from Eric Robinson helped seal the win.

Frederik Andersen turned in a solid showing in his first foray, stopping 19 of 22 shots between the pipes.