Preview: March 26 at Pittsburgh

Guentzel returns to face his former club for the first time

By Walt Ruff
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes aim to extend their point streak to eight games on Tuesday when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the fourth and final time this season.

When: Tuesday, March 26

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180

Canes Record: 45-20-7 (97 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, March 24

Penguins Record: 30-30-10 (70 Points, 7th, Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, March 24

Previous Meetings This Season

  • November 18: Seth Jarvis scored twice in the final 8:08, pushing the Canes past the Pens 4-2 in Raleigh.
  • December 21: Sidney Crosby scores in regulation and then in the shootout, giving Pittsburgh a 2-1 decision in the Steel City.
  • January 13: Brett Pesce scored twice, including the overtime winner, to beat the Penguins 3-2 at PNC Arena.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes scored twice in the first period on Sunday, getting out in front of the Maple Leafs early.
  • Frederik Andersen was stellar from start to finish, stopping 31 out of 32 against his old team.
  • Carolina's league-best penalty kill went 4-for-4 against the potent Toronto power play, a key reason for their ability to hang on for a 2-1 win.

Jake's Return To The 412

  • Jake Guentzel is returning to PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday to face the Penguins for the first time in his NHL career.
  • He tallied 466 points in 503 games with the Penguins from 2016-24, before being dealt to the Canes earlier this month.
  • Guentzel has produced 12 points in eight games since joining the group. His 10 assists are the most by any player through his first eight games with the franchise, while his 12 points trail only Ray Whitney for the most such points of any skater since relocation.
  • Guentzel has found the scoresheet in six of eight games with the Canes, and he has posted a team-high four multi-point outings since making his debut, including two three-point contests.

Good Away From Home

  • Despite suffering a shootout loss at Washington on Friday, the Canes have earned a point in each of their last 10 contests away from home.
  • They have now registered a 15-1-3 record in their last 19 games away from home, with a league-best .868 road points percentage over that span.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Andersen having played on Sunday, it feels likely that Kochetkov will get the nod this evening.
  • Kochetkov had a tough night in his most recent appearance, allowing six and one in the shootout on Friday in D.C.
  • Six goals matched the most that the 24-year-old has allowed all season, which came back on October 21 against Colorado.  Outside of those two games though, he's been fantastic, going 15-6-3 with a .922 save percentage since December 12.

On The Other Side

  • Since March 7, the day that they traded Jake Guentzel to the Canes, the Penguins are 2-7-2.
  • They've allowed a league-high 44 goals during that time and their power play is just 7.7%, the worst among all NHL clubs.
  • Sidney Crosby continues to be incredible, posting 73 points in 70 games this season, but the team's depth continues to be a struggle.
  • Goaltending has been an issue for the group as well. Dating back to March 1, Tristan Jarry is 2-6-1 with a .870 SV%, while Alex Nedeljkovic is 1-2-1 with an .843.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast is "nursing something" according to Rod Brind'Amour on March 21. He has missed the team's last three games, but skated with the group at Monday's optional practice.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game. They'll then practice on Wednesday and take on the Detroit Red Wings at home on Thursday.

