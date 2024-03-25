Preview: March 26 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes aim to extend their point streak to eight games on Tuesday when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the fourth and final time this season.

When: Tuesday, March 26

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180

Canes Record: 45-20-7 (97 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, March 24

Penguins Record: 30-30-10 (70 Points, 7th, Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, March 24