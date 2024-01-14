Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win
After having scored just one goal this season before tonight, the Carolina defenseman struck twice this evening, including the game-winner
Different Game, Same Start...
Continuing their six-game home stretch, the Canes hoped to continue their season-long seven-game point streak.
Turning to Raanta between the pipes after Pyotr Kochetkov was injured on Thursday, it was a relatively quiet start to the evening for the veteran netminder. Like Thursday against Anaheim, the Canes' offense created chance after chance to kick off the contest, forcing Tristan Jarry to be good early.
The Penguins' goalie was, but eventually, the floodgates gave way.
6:12 in, the Canes got on the board via Pesce's first of the night. His first goal since October 17 in Los Angeles, #22 got the monkey off of his back following a setup from Sebastian Aho.
Then, 2:52 later, Jordan Martinook doubled the early lead. After registering multiple points in Thursday's win, the hard-working winger picked up right where he left off, stuffing home his own second chance in front.
Withstanding The Pushback...
Just like their last time out, the Canes took a commanding two-goal lead to the second period after a dominant start.
However, also just like Thursday, the opposition returned to the ice hot. The difference tonight was that Rod Brind'Amour's group was able to keep the puck out of their own net.
Pittsburgh was definitively the better team during the middle 20 minutes, pumping 15 shots onto Raanta. Aided by Carolina committing four penalties, the Canes netminder had to be sharp to keep his team in front.
Despite being bumped into a few times and having to battle his way through the stretch, he was.
Going Through Adversity...
Raanta's work sent the play to the third with the same 2-0 score, but tensions were high to start the conclusion of the night.
The slew of penalties during the middle stanza culminated with both teams having a large standoff at the red line before departing the ice for the intermission.
Providing a playoff-like feel to the finish, Pittsburgh remained with their foot on the gas. Continuing to pepper Raanta, this time getting 14 shots to him, unfortunately, the veteran netminder could only turn away so many.
With 13:15 on the clock, Jake Guentzel netted the first one for the Penguins, pulling them back within just one.
Over the next dozen minutes they'd continue to chip and chip away, and inside the final minute, with the extra attacker on, Bryan Rust tied it up.
A tough tally to give up, the Canes had seen their lead of over 50 minutes washed away, forcing them to a 10th overtime of the season.
When You're Hot, You're Hot...
Last Saturday's trek to the extra session found no winner, eventually needing a shootout against the St. Louis Blues.
Tonight was a different story.
1:41 into the extra session, Teuvo Teravainen worked his way into the zone and Pesce snuck in behind him. Receiving the drop pass, Pesce fired and called game.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour's assessment of the contest...
"It was a great first period. We probably should've had more than two. We had plenty of opportunities. Their goalie played a great first period. He kept them in it. They're a high-quality team. You knew they were going to come back. We were in the box for a good stretch and momentum went the other way. They got a couple of bounces and they made us pay at the end. Overall, Rants was great, but [Jarry] was phenomenal. We had more odd-man rushes in that game than I can remember. We just weren't able to score. [Jarry] kept them in the game. Obviously we were able to pull it out, which was good."
Brett Pesce following his big night...
"We've been through some adversity as a team early on this year, for sure. We're starting to roll now but we're just a relentless, relentless group. There's so much faith in our locker room that even if things don't go our way, they get a bounce at the end, we're going to stick with our plan and put the hammer down."
Antti Raanta on his miraculous save and special evening as a whole...
"Those saves happen sometimes. I would say it's not that much skill, it's more puck luck when you stretch out and your glove just so happens to be there like that, but obviously, it's great to make that kind of save. Crosby has been scoring against us a lot. I think overall, today it just felt like I was in the right spot all the time. I was seeing the shots and making the saves I had to make. That's what I've been focused on. Something like that happens when you do the small things right. It's great to see a highlight reel save here and there also."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday and then host Los Angeles for the team's Hall of Fame Game on Monday.
Worth A Click
Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting
Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform
Listen: CanesCast Episode 271 - The Home Show
Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor
Listen: The Storm Report - Justin Williams
2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho
Aho To Represent Canes at All-Star Game
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?