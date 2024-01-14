Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour's assessment of the contest...

"It was a great first period. We probably should've had more than two. We had plenty of opportunities. Their goalie played a great first period. He kept them in it. They're a high-quality team. You knew they were going to come back. We were in the box for a good stretch and momentum went the other way. They got a couple of bounces and they made us pay at the end. Overall, Rants was great, but [Jarry] was phenomenal. We had more odd-man rushes in that game than I can remember. We just weren't able to score. [Jarry] kept them in the game. Obviously we were able to pull it out, which was good."

Brett Pesce following his big night...

"We've been through some adversity as a team early on this year, for sure. We're starting to roll now but we're just a relentless, relentless group. There's so much faith in our locker room that even if things don't go our way, they get a bounce at the end, we're going to stick with our plan and put the hammer down."

Antti Raanta on his miraculous save and special evening as a whole...

"Those saves happen sometimes. I would say it's not that much skill, it's more puck luck when you stretch out and your glove just so happens to be there like that, but obviously, it's great to make that kind of save. Crosby has been scoring against us a lot. I think overall, today it just felt like I was in the right spot all the time. I was seeing the shots and making the saves I had to make. That's what I've been focused on. Something like that happens when you do the small things right. It's great to see a highlight reel save here and there also."