Preview: March 15 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their win streak to seven games on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

-

When: Saturday, March 15

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180

-

Canes Record: 40-22-4 (84 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, March 14

-

Flyers Record: 28-31-8 (64 Points, T-7th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 4-3 Win (SO) over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, March 13