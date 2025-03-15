Preview: March 15 at Philadelphia

Canes and Flyers meet for the final time this regular season

Gameday 3_15 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their win streak to seven games on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

-

When: Saturday, March 15

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180

-

Canes Record: 40-22-4 (84 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, March 14

-

Flyers Record: 28-31-8 (64 Points, T-7th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 4-3 Win (SO) over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, March 13

Last Game...

  • Carolina got on the gas in the second period and cruised to a 4-2 win over the Red Wings, stretching its win streak to six games.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2A) and Jack Roslovic (1G, 1A) recorded multi-point performances to lead the way offensively.
  • Frederik Andersen stopped 22 of 24 shots for his third straight win between the pipes.

Previous Meetings vs. PHI...

  • November 20: The Canes scored three in the third en route to a 4-1 victory in Philadelphia.
  • November 5: Martin Necas scored in the final minute of regulation to lead Carolina to a 6-4 win at Lenovo Center.

Cruising Right Along...

  • Seth Jarvis picked up an assist in last night's win, moving his point streak to four games.
  • Eric Robinson's empty net goal was his 13th of the season, giving him a new single-season best.

In Net...

  • Assuming the recent rotation between the pipes continues, Pyotr Kochetkov (24-11-3 | 2.43 GAA | .905 SV%) would be in line to get the start tonight after Frederik Andersen (9-5-0 | 2.15 GAA | .912 SV%) got the nod against Detroit on Friday.
  • Kochetkov has won his last four starts and has helped the Canes earn at least a point in 11 of his last 13 outings (9-2-2).
  • Conversely, Andersen would be aiming for a third consecutive win after holding the Red Wings and Jets to just five total goals in his last three starts.

On The Other Side...

  • The Flyers snapped a five-game skid on Thursday night against the Lightning, winning in a shootout. Philadelphia's last regulation win came on Feb. 25 against the Penguins.
  • John Torterella's squad has struggled to create offense since the turn of the new year, averaging an Eastern Conference-low 2.45 goals per game in 29 contests dating back to Jan. 1. Part of that stems from a lack of success on the power play, which sits 29th in the NHL for the season, converting on just 14.9% of their tries.
  • Rookie Matvei Michkov has been a bright spot for the team, though, one of just two rookies league-wide to reach 20 goals.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on Sunday, March 8. He has not played or practiced since. Rod Brind'Amour said on Friday, March 14 that he hopes the forward is available "next week."
  • Defenseman Dmitry Orlov has missed four games due to an upper-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour has said that the team is "just waiting for him to say he's 100%."
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms tonight. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home to Raleigh immediately post-game. They are scheduled to be off on Sunday, starting a rare four-day gap between games. They are then set to practice on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before flying to San Jose.
  • Next Game: Thursday, March 20 at San Jose | 10:30 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

