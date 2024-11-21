Recap: Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a third win in a row on Wednesday, starting a three-game road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, and Jack Roslovic all scored in the opening seven minutes of the third period, breaking open what had been a tied contest after 40 minutes.
Jalen Chatfield, who finished the night with multiple points, got the scoring started just 30 seconds into the game.
Philadelphia had a strong pushback following the defenseman's first of the season, but thanks to some steady work from Pyotr Kochetkov, Chatfield's tally was ultimately the lone goal of the opening frame.
The Flyers returned to the ice for the second period with some jump and evened the game just 2:13 in, but it would be their only goal of the night.
Kochetkov finished with 18 saves on 19 shots, improving his personal record to 10-2 and the team's record to 14-4.