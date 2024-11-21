Recap: Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Flyers

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what he liked from his team in tonight's win...

"I liked how we answered in the third. I thought the game was there and now we've got to make a statement because I didn't love the first two periods, that's for sure, but again you've got the other team and they're doing their thing. But I thought it was a collective good effort in the third."

Jalen Chatfield on the key to the team's consistency through the first 18 games...

"(The key is) restarting every night. Even tomorrow - we've got to take what we can learn from this game, the good and the bad, and get right back at it tomorrow. We can't be focusing on the past, ever, and we know we've got an experienced group, we've got a lot of good leaders and we try to bring it every night. Some nights it doesn't start the best, but we always find our game and once we do that, we're fine."

Sebastian Aho on breaking Ron Francis' franchise record with his 58th career game-winning goal...

"It's special, obviously. Having my name next to that kind of legend is special, and everyone knows how much he did for the game and how good of a player he was, so it probably means you've done something right to at least be in the same sentence with that guy."

Sebastian Aho on the importance of the team's start in Philadelphia...

"It's huge. You try to get a quick start every night, and obviously the other team tries to do the same thing, so it's not always the easiest, but that's a big thing in our locker room. We want to start on time, and that basically got us the win today."