Recap: Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Flyers

Chatfield, Aho post multi-point performances as Carolina wins third straight

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a third win in a row on Wednesday, starting a three-game road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, and Jack Roslovic all scored in the opening seven minutes of the third period, breaking open what had been a tied contest after 40 minutes.

Jalen Chatfield, who finished the night with multiple points, got the scoring started just 30 seconds into the game.

Philadelphia had a strong pushback following the defenseman's first of the season, but thanks to some steady work from Pyotr Kochetkov, Chatfield's tally was ultimately the lone goal of the opening frame.

The Flyers returned to the ice for the second period with some jump and evened the game just 2:13 in, but it would be their only goal of the night.

Kochetkov finished with 18 saves on 19 shots, improving his personal record to 10-2 and the team's record to 14-4.

Stats & Standouts

  • Jalen Chatfield's first-period goal was the eight-fastest to start an NHL game this season. With #5 now on the board, it leaves Brent Burns as the only Canes player without a goal this season.
  • A moment of silence for Martin Necas' 13-game point streak, please. What a run it was. #88 was held off the scoresheet for the first time since October 19 tonight. It will go down as tied for the third-longest point streak in Canes history (since relocation).
  • With his third-period tally, Sebastian Aho became the franchise's all-time leader in game-winning goals with 58. Carolina's #20 now has three GWG's on the year after recording 10 in 2023-24.
  • Although it took until the third period to pull away, Carolina's defense put on another clinic for the final 40 minutes tonight. They allowed just eight total shots to Philadelphia over the final two periods, and outchanced them 56-19 during that time, per NaturalStatTrick. The Flyers also did not have single high-danger chance in the third period, in contrast to the Canes' nine.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what he liked from his team in tonight's win...

"I liked how we answered in the third. I thought the game was there and now we've got to make a statement because I didn't love the first two periods, that's for sure, but again you've got the other team and they're doing their thing. But I thought it was a collective good effort in the third."

Jalen Chatfield on the key to the team's consistency through the first 18 games...

"(The key is) restarting every night. Even tomorrow - we've got to take what we can learn from this game, the good and the bad, and get right back at it tomorrow. We can't be focusing on the past, ever, and we know we've got an experienced group, we've got a lot of good leaders and we try to bring it every night. Some nights it doesn't start the best, but we always find our game and once we do that, we're fine."

Sebastian Aho on breaking Ron Francis' franchise record with his 58th career game-winning goal...

"It's special, obviously. Having my name next to that kind of legend is special, and everyone knows how much he did for the game and how good of a player he was, so it probably means you've done something right to at least be in the same sentence with that guy."

Sebastian Aho on the importance of the team's start in Philadelphia...

"It's huge. You try to get a quick start every night, and obviously the other team tries to do the same thing, so it's not always the easiest, but that's a big thing in our locker room. We want to start on time, and that basically got us the win today."

What's Next?

The Canes are right back in action on Thursday, taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Next Game: Thursday, Nov. 21 at New Jersey | 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

